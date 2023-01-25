Adam Thomas issues poignant message as he tackles heartbreaking grief

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star, Adam Thomas, has taken to Instagram, to share a poignant message as he tackles heartbreaking grief.

The star compared character Donte Charles’ experience of grief to his own.

He thanked the show for addressing such an important issue.

Donte is grieving Chlo (Credit: BBC)

Donte’s Charles’ grief in Waterloo Road

Donte and Chlo were everyone’s favourite childhood couple, with their romance playing out through their school years at Waterloo Road, in the original series.

The pair married when they were teenagers and had baby Izzie together before they became adults.

In the return of Waterloo Road this year, Donte’s ‘highschool sweetheart’ wife, Chlo, was walking Izzie to school when she got hit by a car in the opening episode.

She seemingly managed to get away with a couple of bruises but it turned out that her injuries were fatal.

Later on, Chlo collapsed and was rushed to hospital where Donte and Izzie were informed that she had passed away.

Donte is now grieving the love of his life.

Adam has thanked the show (Credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas praises grief storyline on Waterloo Road

Donte Charles actor, Adam Thomas, has taken to Instagram to thank Waterloo Road for portraying Donte’s grief as it has made him understand his own grief for his dad.

In the post, Adam shared a video from the show, showing Donte open up to a grief support group about his loss of Chlo.

Next to the video, Adam opened up about his own experience with grief after losing his dad not too long ago.

Captioning the photo, Adam wrote: “Just want to thank this show and the important storylines, that are shown throughout the series. One of which is Donte’s storyline of grief.”