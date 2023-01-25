Adam Thomas issues poignant message as he tackles heartbreaking grief

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star, Adam Thomas, has taken to Instagram, to share a poignant message as he tackles heartbreaking grief.
The star compared character Donte Charles’ experience of grief to his own.
He thanked the show for addressing such an important issue.
Donte’s Charles’ grief in Waterloo Road
Donte and Chlo were everyone’s favourite childhood couple, with their romance playing out through their school years at Waterloo Road, in the original series.
The pair married when they were teenagers and had baby Izzie together before they became adults.
In the return of Waterloo Road this year, Donte’s ‘highschool sweetheart’ wife, Chlo, was walking Izzie to school when she got hit by a car in the opening episode.
She seemingly managed to get away with a couple of bruises but it turned out that her injuries were fatal.
Later on, Chlo collapsed and was rushed to hospital where Donte and Izzie were informed that she had passed away.
Donte is now grieving the love of his life.
Adam Thomas praises grief storyline on Waterloo Road
Donte Charles actor, Adam Thomas, has taken to Instagram to thank Waterloo Road for portraying Donte’s grief as it has made him understand his own grief for his dad.
In the post, Adam shared a video from the show, showing Donte open up to a grief support group about his loss of Chlo.
Next to the video, Adam opened up about his own experience with grief after losing his dad not too long ago.
Captioning the photo, Adam wrote: “Just want to thank this show and the important storylines, that are shown throughout the series. One of which is Donte’s storyline of grief.”
“I didn’t realise how much I was grieving until I actually started the research into the storyline. As you know I lost my dad not too long ago and the sad truth is, I’ve never come to terms with the fact that he had gone, I just didn’t want to accept it.
“I would always talk about him, I would always listen to his music…but truth again is, I’ve not listened to his music since he passed.”
“But now, I do talk about him! I have accepted the fact that he has gone and although he may have gone his stories live on…Through us!”
“My dad’s life is to be TALKED about, to be LAUGHED about and to be CELEBRATED!! otherwise what was it all for… memories and stories are all we have left sometimes, and I choose to share mine.
“Life has a funny way of working itself out and I’m a firm believer of everything happening for a reason.
“Donte’s story helped my story and I hope my story can help yours.
“My love goes to anyone who has lost someone, but I want you to know you’re not alone and you can talk about it, and that there are people who will listen…when you’re ready.”
He then shared a link to the charity, Mind, for anybody struggling with grief.
Fans praise Adam for opening up about his grief
After reading Adam’s post, many fans have praised the star for opening up about his own, real-life grief.
One person wrote: “Your dad would be so proud of you and all your lovely brothers. I’ve lost my dad and I’m now at the stage where I can talk about him and share my memories.”
Another fan commented: “Beautifully put and absolutely needed to hear this and watch the episode last night due to losing my little mum just a few weeks ago. Well done and thoughts with you also and your family.”
A third follower said: “Strong words brother! I’m not sure I’ve come to terms with losing my Dad either….little by little x”
Another fan praised Adam: “You’re such a huge inspiration to so many people Adam! Your dad loves and shines on you all everyday and being so proud of you all! Grief can be so difficult for so many people and there’s no time limit on grief. I myself lost some important family members and I haven’t grieved properly yet. Thank you for raising stories like this Adam, I appreciate you!”
Waterloo Road usually airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One.
