Adam Thomas and Denise Welch rage at people ignoring lockdown rules by clapping for NHS on Westminster Bridge

Adam Thomas and Denise Welch have slammed people who were clapping for the NHS and carers on Westminster Bridge.

Currently the UK is in lockdown, with people being told to only leave their house for essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

But despite people being advised to stay two metres apart, some have chosen not to listen to the new rules.

After a video was shared to Twitter, showing crowds of people clapping on the famous London landmark, social media was awash with people aghast at the behaviour.

Among them was former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas.

He tweeted: "Lost for words. There are kids, babies in amongst that crowd. People really are not taking this seriously, am so baffled. Clapping for the NHS in a crowd. Good one guys."

Adam's social media followers commented, agreeing with him.

One tweeted: "Appalling. Like you I just couldn't believe it. I've been out clapping every week but stood on my doorstep along with other people in my street. When are they going to get it."

A second commented: "Why aren't the police telling them to move? I mean, they shouldn't have to, but that's ridiculous."

A third said: "What the hell? What's wrong with these people? Why are they standing so near to each other?"

The former Emmerdale star is one of the many people in the UK who is staying home, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Denise Welch also took aim at the people gathering on Westminster Bridge.

Denise's rage

In a video shared to her Instagram page, she told fans: "It's a long time since I've been this incandescent with rage.

"Like most of us, I have been taking self-isolation seriously.

"We're told every single day, stay home, stay home, stay home. This lockdown will end if we stay home."

She continued: "Someone on Twitter put a video of what was happening on Westminster Bridge [on Thursday night].

"It was people totally not social distancing, clapping and cheering for our wonderful workers. I'm speechless at how this was being celebrated.

"This is becoming like a party every Thursday night. This started off as a tribute to our wonderful NHs workers and our key workers.

"Please, please, I beg you to get behind me on this and say this absolutely has to stop.

"I want to get in my car and drive and see my dad. The government have to do something about this. Rant over."

Meanwhile, Lorraine Kelly voiced her outrage too.

She said on Good Morning Britain this morning: "I was a bit confused. There was some footage from social media today on Westminster Bridge.

"Understandably everyone wanted to say thank you. But look there’s no social distancing there. The police are there though.

"Where are all these people coming from? Round about there there’s not many houses.

"They’re all too close. If the were coming out of hospital they’d be on the other side of the river."

