7 EastEnders spoilers reveal a romantic gesture, shock wedding and steamy kiss

EastEnders spoilers for this week have revealed that Alfie tries to win Kat back with a grand gesture. There’s also a surprise wedding for one Walford resident, and a steamy kiss for one couple.

In other EastEnders spoilers for this week, Chelsea Fox struggles for money.

Elsewhere, Denzel develops feelings for Amy.

Meanwhile, a successful business meeting could send Suki away to Mumbai.

Alfie tries to win Kat back with a grand gesture (Credit: BBC)

1. Alfie tries to win Kat back with a grand gesture

After a pep talk from Freddie, Alfie concocts a plan to win Kat back.

Thinking that a grand gesture will win Kat’s heart, he puts together an extravagant flower display.

However, things take a turn for the worse when Kat realises where the flowers have come from.

Alfie apologises, insisting that her friendship is all that matters to him.

Can Alfie win Kat back?

After Kat reacts badly to his overtures, Alfie claims that he’s happy to just be friends (Credit: BBC)

2. A surprise marriage rocks Kat and Alfie

Kat and Alfie put aside their earlier conflict with a drink in The Vic.

However, they are shocked when a young woman enters the pub and confronts Alfie.

She tells Alfie not to forget that he is getting married tomorrow.

As Alfie struggles to explain, he offers to bring Kat to meet his real fiancée.

Who is Alfie supposed to be marrying?

While washing clothes at Denise and Jack’s house, Chelsea stumbles across a secret (Credit: BBC)

3. Chelsea struggles for money

As Howie begins his first day as a postman, he delivers bills to a nervous Chelsea.

Feeling as though she can’t ask Denise for money, Chelsea is hard-up for cash.

She admits to Jack that she has been using his washing machine because she can’t afford a new one herself.

Concerned, Jack offers her some money.

But later, he backtracks, telling her that he can’t afford to give her any more.

When Denise arrives, he suggests that Chelsea rent out some of the rooms in her home.

Denise is put out by their closeness.

Denzel gives Amy a gift (Credit: BBC)

4. Denzel catches feelings for Amy

Meanwhile, Amy and Denzel have bunked off school together.

They are mortified when Chelsea catches them.

Amy pleads for Chelsea not to tell Jack. Chelsea covers for Amy as Denzel sneaks out the house, but Jack suspects that something is amiss.

At home, Denzel is pressed for information by Patrick.

Denzel admits that he has feelings for someone.

Patrick tells him to get Amy a gift. Denzel decides to get Amy a personalised phone case, and asks her whether she will go out with him.

They are interrupted by Nugget, Lily and Tommy, who mock Amy when she reveals she is with Denzel.

The pair are left feeling hurt and upset.

Will peer pressure spoil young love?

Stacey gives Suki a warning (Credit: BBC)

5. Stacey warns Suki away from Eve

Elsewhere in Walford, Stacey watches Suki acting rudely towards Eve while talking to Kheerat.

Later, Eve is unimpressed when she learns that Stacey has set her up with an online dating profile.

Not only that, but she has also matched her with a date, who is coming to The Albert.

While on her date, Eve and Stacey bump into Suki and Ravi.

Stacey warns Suki to stay away from Eve.

6. Harpreet offers to fly Suki away to Mumbai

Meanwhile, Ravi suggests to Suki that she should meet with Harpreet.

Although Suki insists that she is doing fine, she is overwhelmed during the meeting – as Harpreet asks some difficult questions about Ranveer.

Suki storms out in distress, where she is seen by Eve.

Eve sneaks away from her date to comfort Suki.

An empowered Suki walks back into the meeting and charms Harpreet.

Harpreet is impressed, and offers to fly Suki out to Mumbai the very next day.

Suki and Eve give into their feelings for each other (Credit: BBC)

7. Suki and Eve kiss

Feeling grateful for Eve’s support, Suki goes to thank Eve for her advice.

Over at No.31, the pair passionately kiss.

The next day in the cafe, Eve tells a stressed Vinny that Suki is leaving for Mumbai.

Later, she and Suki give in to their feelings yet again.

