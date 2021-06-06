EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal a stabbing horror.

Meanwhile Violet reveals a secret to Rainie and Lola is left worried about Isaac.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Phil’s plan for him and Kat revealed

Phil sees the police at the Slater house (Credit: BBC)

Ben asks Callum to quit his job, who tells his husband he’ll think about it but he’s torn.

Later Phil sees two policeman at the Slaters’ and assumes the worst about Callum.

Kat tells him she was mugged but he was too busy to listen and orders him to leave.

Later Phil apologises and tells Kat he’s seen the laundrette is up for lease and wants them to run it together.

Kat thinks about Phil’s offer but turns it down, not wanting to be involved in anything dodgy.

However Phil tells her he wants to have something legit for Raymond.

2. Stabbing horror

Fitzy is stabbed (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Callum and Fitzy spot the mugger that Kat described and chase him. But the mugger stabs Fitzy.

The attacker gets away and Fitzy gives Callum the ring he planned to propose with as he calls for backup.

Later DCI Arthur checks on Callum and he blames himself.

When Callum is distant during their anniversary celebrations, Ben assumes Callum is upset about being asked to quit his job.

Ben admits he was wrong but says Callum needs some space from police life.

He suggests they don’t talk about Callum’s work, and he feels he can’t talk about Fitzy.

Later Callum is snappy with Ben and insists he’s fine.

In the Vic, Whitney and Kat ask Callum about the stabbing and he clams up. But Whitney realises something is wrong.

3. Vi pushes Rainie too far?

Violet interrogates Honey (Credit: BBC)

Stuart wants to tell Violet about the surrogacy plans but Rainie refuses.

Vi’s constant digs at Rainie continue and Rainie pleads with her husband to get her out. Violet is surprised to learn about Rainie’s chequered past.

Before Stuart can ask her to move out, Violet spots Honey and gets an idea.

She begins to interrogate Honey – and Stuart realises she’s trying to set them up.

Honey mentions Jay and Violet insults them before Stuart can usher her out.

Stuart is upset at Violet’s actions and admits Bernie is going to be their surrogate.

Karen worried about Bernie (Credit: BBC)

When Rainie arrives, Violet changes her tune and says she’s going to stick around to get to know her better.

Rainie is suspicious of Vi’s sudden nice act and Stuart admits she knows about Bernie.

They see Bernie struggling out on a jog and later she finds it hard to resist as her mum insists she have a fry up.

Stuart is worried about his appointment at the fertility clinic and Rainie goes to see another potential surrogate.

Meanwhile Karen is worried about Bernie’s dieting and suggests they go to a group together and Tiff offers her support.

4. Violet reveals a secret to Rainie

Violet tells Rainie a secret (Credit: BBC)

Violet manages to ruin both Stuart and Rainie’s plans, leaving Rainie fuming.

When Rainie tells Violet to go back home, Vi lets her in on a secret.

5. Isaac’s behaviour leaves Lola worried

Lola gives Ruby some help with Lily (Credit: BBC)

In the café, Martin asks Lily to move back in but she’s happy with Jean.

Ruby overhears Lola on the phone to Lexi and asks her for advice on how to handle her stepdaughter.

Taking Lola’s advice, Ruby strikes a deal with Lily. It’s agreed that Lily will stay at Jean’s once a week and Ruby thanks Lola for her advice.

Meanwhile Isaac snaps at Lola and is distracted. However she puts it down to him worrying about his students.

Soon Isaac changes his tune and takes Lola for a drink, unaware she’s clocked the small change in him.

Isaac makes a huge gesture (Credit: BBC)

After Isaac blurts out another suggestion he uses at school, Ruby is appreciative and invites them both over for a drink.

Lola muses they may need to pull a rabbit out of a hat to help Arthur, and Isaac makes a call.

Later, Isaac shows up late to Ruby’s with a surprise which leaves everyone flabbergasted.

He senses the awkward atmosphere and Lola is worried about the erratic gesture.

6. Isaac lies to his nurse

Will Isaac be okay? (Credit: BBC)

Later Ruby asks Lola and Isaac over for dinner.

Lola goes to Isaac’s nurse visit and worries when he lies to Rafe that he’s sticking to his meds and routine. Isaac promises Lola he feels great.

Later Patrick feels emotional when Isaac tries on some of Paul’s clothes and they talk about Ruby’s dad Johnny.

Ruby is taken aback when Isaac asks about Johnny at dinner, but soon warms up to talk about him.

When they’re alone, Lola tells Isaac that Johnny was no saint, leaving Isaac to wonder.

7. Linda to contact Max?

Linda worries she won’t be able to hide her bump for much longer and needs to tell Max.

She quizzes Denise about Jack and she says Jack took Abi to see Max in Paris. She’s surprised he seems to have found his feet.

8. Romance for Rocky and Kathy?

Rocky sees Kathy and likes what he sees. When Bobby asks for the afternoon off to see Dana, Kathy takes the day off instead. But she ignores Rocky’s request for a drink.

9. Iqra drops Bobby in it

Iqra drops Bobby in it (Credit: BBC)

Dana arrives at the restaurant looking for ‘Robert’. Iqra drops Bobby in it, suggesting he cook them dinner.

Dana is impressed with the meal. But Bobby panics when she suggests they go back to his.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

