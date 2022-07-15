6 Soap characters who should be our next Prime Minister

We don’t know about you but we’re already exhausted by the Tory leadership battle for the next Prime Minister and there are weeks still to go.

So to distract ourselves from the tedium of all the people promising all the things, we’ve been thinking about which characters from EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street would make the best Prime Minister.

Turns out there are a lot of contenders.

Here’s our pick of the best ones.

Kim would make a great PM (Credit: ITV)

Kim Tate – Emmerdale

Emmerdale’s queen of everything, Kim Tate deserves to be in charge of the world.

She’d quieten the baying mob at Prime Minister’s Questions with one steely glance and an arch of a perfectly groomed brow.

And yes, she might not always do things in a strictly legal fashion, but we’re fine with that.

Ken Barlow – Coronation Street

He’s soap royalty so it makes sense for him to take over the most coveted job in Britain.

Plus, he’s been a teacher at Weathy High, so he knows how to control a rabble of unruly kids, which we reckon makes him ideally qualified.

Let’s just hope none of those skeletons in his closet come out to embarrass him. Did someone say ‘Wendy FLAMIN Crozier’?

Shirley’s got the makings of a brilliant leader (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Carter – EastEnders

Yes, her family life’s a mess. And yes, her romantic life is, well, a mess. And yes, she rubs just about everyone up the wrong way.

But somehow, we think Shirley would make a terrific Prime Minister.

Or perhaps it’s just that no one would have the guts to take her on. Either way, she’s got our vote.

Cain’s not the obvious choice for PM but we think he just needs a chance to prove himself (Credit: ITV)

Cain Dingle – Emmerdale

He’s not the obvious choice, granted. What with his criminal record. Ahem. RecordS. And his habit of punching anyone who disagrees with him.

But we’ve got faith in Mr Dingle and we reckon all he needs is a chance to prove himself.

Zack got the looks to lead the country (Credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson – EastEnders

Mostly just because he’s really pretty and he’d give us something to look at when he’s waxing lyrical in the Commons.

Sal’s got our vote (Credit: ITV)

Sally Metcalfe – Coronation Street

Well, of course.

Of. Course.

Is there a soap character more qualified than Sal to take on the G7 armed only with clipboard and a power suit?

The former mayor of Weatherfield belongs in politics and we want to see it happen.

