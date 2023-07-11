Lisa Fowler returned to Walford with Peggy last night (Monday, July 10), and soon came face to face with Keanu.

Clearly having some financial issues, Lisa then started making demands to Keanu for money. And now fans are speculating as to what’s really going on with her.

Here are six dark theories on why Lisa has really come back to EastEnders.

Is Lisa an addict? (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders: Lisa is an addict

Lisa mentioned that Louise is in a bad way in Portugal, but could Lisa actually be the one with an addiction?

She may be addicted to drugs and needs the money to pay for her next fix.

One fan suggested: “I wonder if Lisa is lying about Louise being addicted to drugs/ alcohol. I think Lisa is the addict and she’s got herself into serious trouble…”

But, could Lisa be back to get money from Keanu to pay off any debt from a drug dealer?

Has Louise let Lisa take her daughter? (Credit: BBC)

2. She’s kidnapped Peggy from an ill Louise

Lisa arrived back in Walford with Peggy and allowed Keanu to see her if he paid her the money she wanted.

However, does she actually have any right to have Peggy? She could’ve kidnapped her and taken her to Walford to get her away from an ill Louise.

One EastEnders viewer commented: “So Louise has descended down a downward spiral of drugs and alcohol. I wonder if Lisa kidnapped Peggy and accused Lou of being an ‘unfit mother’.”

But, could Lisa have actually taken Peggy away from Louise without her permission?

Does Lisa need Keanu’s help? (Credit: BBC)

3. EastEnders: Lisa wants custody

Perhaps, Lisa could be back as she needs Keanu’s help to win a legal case. With Louise in a bad state and on drugs, Lisa could be fighting for custody of Peggy. She may need permission from Keanu to do so.

One fan suggested that “she wants official custody of Peggy because Louise’s MH is too fragile to look after Peggy”.

But, could this be the reason that she’s come back to Walford?

Is Lisa running away from her problems? (Credit: BBC)

4. The bailiffs are after her

Whilst Lisa’s in Walford, she’s staying with Sonia and Reiss. But, could she be running away from her problems in Portugal?

On Twitter, a fan suggested: “Lisa is back and she wants revenge on Keanu. I also think that Lisa or Louise might be in financial difficulty with the bailiffs etc. There is more to her return then just ‘revenge’ on Keanu.”

Could she want Keanu’s money to pay off her debts in Portugal and get the bailiffs off her back?

Is Louise in prison? (Credit: BBC)

5. She needs to bail out Louise

Lisa could be back to bail out Louise from some sort of mess. Or, even prison. We know that Louise has gone off the rails over in Portugal, but could Lisa need that money to save Louise?

One viewer wondered: “Does she need money to bail out Louise?”

But, could Lisa be back in Walford to sort out Louise’s mess?

Is she back purely for revenge? (Credit: BBC)

6. She just wants revenge on Keanu

Maybe, Lisa’s reason for coming back is simply to get revenge on Keanu.

She’s seen what’s happened to Louise as a result of what Keanu did to her, and might want to get her own back.

She might not even need his money but simply wants to make him pay for ruining Louise’s life. Could this be the dark reason that Lisa is really back though? Surely there’s more to it!

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Why is Lisa really back? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!