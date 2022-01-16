5 soaps storylines that made absolutely no sense including Tim Metcalfe’s ‘BIG SECRET’

Soaps can pull off incredibly complex storylines that leave viewers stunned.

They can also put out complete nonsense that starts off big and then just fizzles to nothing leaving fans raging.

Here are five of the biggest examples of plots that made no sense.

Tony was as confused by Kurt’s return from the dead as Hollyoaks viewers (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Tony’s dead friend returns in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks isn’t known for its realism – but bringing back Tony’s dead friend Kurt was a step too far.

Faking his death and spending 20 years hiding away abroad only to return in his old leathers? Do us a favour.

The storyline failed to explain itself properly and, worse still, didn’t go anywhere.

Kurt disappeared and hasn’t been seen since. Pointless!

Turning Gray Atkins into a serial killer made no sense (Credit: BBC)

Gray Atkins the serial killer

What started out as a serious issues-based storyline about domestic violence has turned into a farce.

Showing the reality of domestic abuse for Chantelle at the hands of her controlling, evil husband Gray was important.

And then he killed Tina Carter. And then Kush Kazemi.

It made zero sense, was frankly offensive, and has been a complete mess for two years.

Shona’s brain injury in Coronation Street

Ignoring the fact that she was shot in her stomach, Shona ending up with a brain injury was bad enough.

But losing her memory and all impulse control in a plot that made it so she could leave for a couple of months for actress Julia Goulding’s maternity leave, was ridiculous.

The new Shona is just old Shona but slightly ruder and with no memory of her son killing her step-children’s mother.

It disappears depending on the storyline – and has never been anything other than nonsensical.

Who is Chloe’s dad in Emmerdale and more importantly who cares? (Credit: ITV)

Chloe’s dad in Emmerdale

There was a lot of promise in the ITV soap when Chloe’s big bad gangster dad was teased.

Surname Harris – and he’s in prison – could it be rapist murderer Pierce Harris?

Well… no. And it wasn’t Graham Foster or Steven Marchant either. It was no one.

Chloe’s clothes were dumped in a bin liner and that was that.

If it took all that to bring Kerry Wyatt back then poor show.

Tim being a bigamist was a confusing and pointless plot (Credit: ITV)

Tim being a bigamist in Coronation Street

In a list of random soap plots making long married Tim Metcalfe a bigamist is up there.

Making it so he didn’t really remember and his first wife turning up in his local pup – was a step too far.

But there have been zero consequences.

Ten months later he married Sally – again – and it’s like none of it ever happened.

