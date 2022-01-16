5 soaps storylines that made absolutely no sense including Tim Metcalfe’s ‘BIG SECRET’

Soaps can pull off incredibly complex storylines that leave viewers stunned.
They can also put out complete nonsense that starts off big and then just fizzles to nothing leaving fans raging.
Here are five of the biggest examples of plots that made no sense.
Tony’s dead friend returns in Hollyoaks
Hollyoaks isn’t known for its realism – but bringing back Tony’s dead friend Kurt was a step too far.
Faking his death and spending 20 years hiding away abroad only to return in his old leathers? Do us a favour.
Read more: EastEnders: Soap bosses hit back amid fears of mass cast exodus over Danny Dyer exit
The storyline failed to explain itself properly and, worse still, didn’t go anywhere.
Kurt disappeared and hasn’t been seen since. Pointless!
Gray Atkins the serial killer
What started out as a serious issues-based storyline about domestic violence has turned into a farce.
Showing the reality of domestic abuse for Chantelle at the hands of her controlling, evil husband Gray was important.
And then he killed Tina Carter. And then Kush Kazemi.
It made zero sense, was frankly offensive, and has been a complete mess for two years.
Shona’s brain injury in Coronation Street
Ignoring the fact that she was shot in her stomach, Shona ending up with a brain injury was bad enough.
But losing her memory and all impulse control in a plot that made it so she could leave for a couple of months for actress Julia Goulding’s maternity leave, was ridiculous.
The new Shona is just old Shona but slightly ruder and with no memory of her son killing her step-children’s mother.
It disappears depending on the storyline – and has never been anything other than nonsensical.
Chloe’s dad in Emmerdale
There was a lot of promise in the ITV soap when Chloe’s big bad gangster dad was teased.
Surname Harris – and he’s in prison – could it be rapist murderer Pierce Harris?
Well… no. And it wasn’t Graham Foster or Steven Marchant either. It was no one.
Chloe’s clothes were dumped in a bin liner and that was that.
If it took all that to bring Kerry Wyatt back then poor show.
Tim being a bigamist in Coronation Street
In a list of random soap plots making long married Tim Metcalfe a bigamist is up there.
Making it so he didn’t really remember and his first wife turning up in his local pup – was a step too far.
Read more: 6 most psychotic bunny boilers in soap: Is Emmerdale’s Meena the worst?
But there have been zero consequences.
Ten months later he married Sally – again – and it’s like none of it ever happened.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!