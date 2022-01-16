5 soap storylines that need to start now to make Christmas 2022 worth watching

The Christmas soap storylines for 2021 were a little lacklustre – here are some plots to ensure this year Corrie, Emmerdale and EastEnders deliver.

Now they’ve got a full year to plan for a major festive season 2022 and wow us all.

Here’s what they should be preparing for…

Stacey and Max's affair caused chaos on multiple Christmas Days in EastEnders

Huge affair

Imagine it now – 11 months in the making – a conversation turns to flirting, flirting turns to feelings and feelings turn to an emotional affair.

Passions bubble for months, feelings are fought – and then bang they find themselves under the mistletoe – and they can resist no longer.

It’s like Ross and Rachel – but with partners.

And then you can have a full year of the affair before blowing it all up in 2023 over the sprouts.

It’d be a soap classic!

A legend bows out

There’s no getting away from the fact that some soap legends are getting on in years.

And as in real life that comes with health issues – and in many cases illnesses.

If one of the biggest soap stars decides that they want to enjoy their retirement, then send them out with a major storyline.

Show their decline over a full year – and raise awareness of something in the same way Emmerdale did with Ashley Thomas and dementia.

Coronation Street is well-known for a surprise Christmas birth

Surprise baby

Nothing quite says Christmas than someone giving birth on the hop.

Though cancel the stable and have it in a pub or kitchen table or something festive.

Especially if the mother to be doesn’t know she’s pregnant.

Perhaps they could even think they are simply going through the menopause – only to discover they are very, very wrong.

Cough Jenny Connor, cough.

Will another killer take the first step next Christmas?

MURDER

Christmas is a very stressful time of year – is it any wonder murder is on some people’s minds?

Well in Corrie at least they are overdue another serial killer terrorising the cobbles.

And what better way than to have them kick off their killing spree than over turkey and all the trimmings?

But they need to begin the downfall of the character now – so it’s believable when they hit rock bottom – and their victim.

Could Liz McDonald make a comeback next Christmas?

A return!

In soapland a return is never completely out of the blue.

There are always hints dropped into episodes in the months and weeks leading up to the big moment.

But what if they didn’t drop any clues.

And instead just planned for a major comeback and drop the bombshell at Christmas instead?

Make it work!

