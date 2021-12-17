5 soap characters who have had complete personality transplants

Soap characters change and grow – that’s the whole point of a serial drama.

But some characters don’t so much grow as become completely different characters from who they started off as.

And it doesn’t matter how you look at it – that’s just weird.

Here are five of the biggest examples of soap personality transplant patients…

Curtis has changed beyond all recognition (Credit: ITV)

Soap characters who’ve changed personality: Curtis Delamere

There are changes in personality and there are changes in personality.

This one is definitely in the latter group with hunky, kind, and tragic medical student Curtis Delamere being everything but.

And now he’s a liar who has apparently stolen £100,000 from Oliver’s fund.

Yes factitious disorder is a real condition and deserves to be shown but let’s be real.

Would it have killed Corrie bosses to kill him off with a heart condition?

Mackenzie Boyd

When he first arrived Mackenzie had all the hallmarks of a decent villain with a soul.

Now he’s just a hard-up lodger without a reason to be in the village.

He just sort of wanders around, following after Charity like a puppy in need of attention.

It’s not been long enough for him to be this dull.

There’s still time to fix him, Emmerdale.

Scheming Jamie Tate is a world away from when he first arrived in soap land (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Tate

Emmerdale, like power apparently, corrupts.

The most mild-mannered, kind, gentle vet spent just two years in the village and was turned into a raging psychopath.

Jamie began as a character horrified that he could have accidentally injured someone, and ended up faking his own death to his poor five year old daughter.

Not even the death of her mother gave him pause for thought.

A truly evil transformation.

Shona Platt has no idea who she is – in soap land or off it (Credit: ITV)

Shona Platt

Admittedly her personality change did come with an excuse – a major brain injury sustained after she was shot in the stomach.

Apparently it’s a thing. An awful thing judging by how she’s changed.

Shona wasn’t the most popular character when she was Shona – but now she’s just rude, petulant and and impulsive to boot.

It’s not a winning combination.

Stuart Highway started off as a villain in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Stuart Highway

There is no character in soap history that has changed as much as Stuart Highway but also remained the same.

An out and out soap villain when he first rocked up to Albert Square. He terrorised the Carter family over some imagined slight from the 90s.

Now that’s all forgotten and he’s a kindly dad-to-be funeral director with breast cancer.

It’s hard to know if it’s character growth or just laziness on behalf of the writers.

