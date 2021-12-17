5 soap characters that need to be introduced in 2022

In soaps there are always going to be characters viewers hear about but never see.

And sometimes you just have to accept that Emmerdale fans will never get the chance to meet Nana Barton.

But sometimes you do get to meet them – and here are five characters who need to be introduced to soap land in 2022.

The Bailey family have a missing sister (Credit: ITV)

DeeDee Bailey

At the risk of adding another cook to spoil the already awful broth that is the Bailey family – DeeDee might be their last shot at redemption.

With the boys being complete failures and the parents working better as individuals, it was left to newcomer Ronnie to be the best part of the family.

And if that could be repeated with daughter DeeDee – that could revitalise them and save them from the inevitable axe.

Jean Tate hasn’t been seen since she was a baby in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Jean Tate

Normally rich teenagers are more of an annoyance in Soapland – but Jean Tate will be the exception.

She should be aged up to 18, and made every bit as cunning as her mother, uncle and grandmother.

And every bit as beautiful as her father.

She’s got connections across the village and it would be interesting to see how newly nice Kim Tate copes with a younger rival cut from the same cloth.

Daddy Panesar

Prize for the most mentioned and rarely seen new character in soap history has to go to Suki Panesar’s husband.

Is he the mastermind behind the family? Or the victim of his scheming wife?

Does he love his children or is he indifferent to them just like mother Suki?

Who knows? Well not us – and that has to change.

Introduce him in 2022 please.

Kevin and Debbie’s younger brother Carl has never been seen on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Carl Webster

The younger brother of Kevin and Debbie Webster does exist.

Not that anyone would know it from the way those two carry on, but he does exist.

He was raised in Germany and is out there in the world – probably being a mix of both Kevin and Debbie.

But we’ve never met him and that has to change.

It’s time soap fans get to meet the real Terry Cant (Credit: BBC)

Terry Cant

At this point it would just be rude not to introduce the real Terry.

Brian Conley’s been running around pretending to be him for the best part of a year now so it’s time for that secret to be exposed.

And when it is – Sonia deserves to know the truth about her father.

But all soap fans deserve to meet him too.

