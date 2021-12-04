5 missing soap legends – who’s coming back and who’s gone for good?

In soap land, soap legends come and go – sometimes with explosive storylines, sometimes with no fanfare at all.

Across EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale huge characters can simply disappear.

But who are the big names who have disappeared? And when will they return?

Will Ian Beale ever return to EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

Ian Beale

When Ian Beale stumbled out of Walford last year having discovered Sharon Watts’ plan to murder him, it was for a “break”.

Since then everything has changed.

Now actor Adam has insisted he may not ever return – but would that be a bad thing?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pictures Dec 13-17

It’s not like Walford’s suffering for the lack of Ian Beale.

Perhaps he should have gone years ago?

Roy Cropper left soap fans in tears when he left Coronation Street last month (Credit: ITV)

Roy Cropper

It’s safe to say that Coronation Street fans were devastated when Roy Cropper left the cobbles.

He gave away his flat and business to niece Nina Lucas, booked a flight to South America and jumped in a black cab.

It was unexpected to say the least – and it appeared to be a final exit.

But with Nina set for a heartbreaking anxiety storyline in the new year, it has to mean Roy will return?

It surely can’t be a final exit for Roy Cropper though? Right?!

Debbie Dingle hasn’t been seen in Emmerdale for almost a year (Credit: ITV)

Debbie Dingle

It’s been almost a year since Debbie Dingle made her bombshell comeback to Emmerdale after she moved to Scotland.

And it’s slightly less than a year since Debbie said she would be back just as soon as she had a manager for her garage up north.

Well apparently the labour shortage has hit the Scottish motor industry particularly hard because she’s still not back.

Actress Charley Webb has said she will return eventually – she just doesn’t know when.

Diane Sugden

After 22 years of playing Diane, actress Elizabeth Estensen decided she fancied a change and quit the soap.

Just weeks after the announcement Diane was on the way to Portugal having convinced Kim Tate to give Gabby about £4m.

As it stands there are no plans for Diane to return – but with David and Victoria currently shacked up with her on the continent, who knows?

Bernie Taylor WILL return to EastEnders (Credit: ITV)

Bernie Taylor

The teenager hasn’t really had a storyline in a while and the moment she got one – she was off!

She inexplicably decided to flee Walford earlier this year while pregnant with Rainie and Stuart Highway’s baby.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: All-new pictures for Dec 13-17

But Bernie Taylor is set to return – it’s just not known when, or how.

Or, frankly, why.

Which soap legends do you most miss? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!