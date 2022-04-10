5 iconic soap cat fights that beat EastEnders’ Janine and Linda brawl

EastEnders and Coronation Street have given us some cracking soap cat fights over the years.

This week drunk Linda Carter threw down with villainess Janine Butcher for a catfight in the Queen Vic.

But Janine and Linda were nothing compared to some of the most iconic soap clashes from over the years.

Gail vs Eileen – Coronation Street

Two titans of Coronation Street’s famous cobbles coming together to do battle – it’s must watch every few years.

They first brawled when Gail discovered Eileen’s son Todd was secretly gay having kissed her son Nick while in a relationship with her daughter Sarah.

They fought on the Street while Todd and Sarah looked horrified.

Years later they had a full brawl when Gail’s husband Michael left her for Eileen.

There was hair-pulling and a full fight with some cracking insults along the way.

Lauren Branning, Whitney Dean and Lucy Beale vs Zsa Zsa

Three on one isn’t usually a fair fight – and it wasn’t – for these particular three in EastEnders.

Whiny Lauren kicked off with Zsa Zsa for talking to her ex-boyfriend, sparking a fight.

Whitney soon joined in and got slapped for her efforts.

And then Lucy jumped in to end the fight – but ended up scrapping herself.

Not one to shy away from a fight Zsa Zsa doused her three rivals with a drip tray before leaving, proving she is the heir to Shirley Carter.

Sharon vs Jenny – Coronation Street

There was always going to be fireworks when the two foster daughters of Rita Tanner came together on the cobbles.

What viewers didn’t realise is that those fireworks would come from an actual weapon with Sharon turning a taser on her rival.

The two clashed over Sharon’s evil drugs plan for Rita – and Jenny went to a gun fight armed with her razor sharp tongue.

And she ended up flat on her back on the cobbles with Sharon growling “ave it” while she shocked her again. It was iconic.

Pat vs Peggy – EastEnders

There’s nothing like an iconic soap fight like Pat Butcher clashing with Peggy Mitchell.

The pair of firm friends proved their long friendship by occasionally belting seven bells out of each other and screaming vile insults.

But it was there fight over Frank Butcher that pushed them into icon status.

“You b***!” shouted Pat.

“You cow!” screamed Peggy back between slaps.

Tracy Barlow vs everyone

It would be quicker to list all the characters Tracy Barlow hasn’t fought with on Coronation Street to be quite honest.

But it was when Becky McDonald took a sledgehammer to Tracy’s living room that it really kicked off.

The woman clashed over Steve McDonald for years – with more fights than you can count.

The biggest question is why actual murderer Tracy didn’t just kill Becky when she had the chance.

