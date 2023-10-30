Exciting things are in store for Coronation Street in the upcoming months as the soap prepares for Christmas and New Year storylines.

The Street will be anything but quiet as FIVE huge familiar faces are set to return to the cobbles.

But, as these characters prepare to ruffle some feathers, who is returning to Coronation Street?

Bethany’s coming back to Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street return 1: Bethany Platt

It was recently announced that Bethany Platt is returning back to Coronation Street as Lucy Fallon reprises the role.

Now, speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has revealed more about Bethany’s return.

Iain opened up about the changes to Bethany’s character, sharing: “There’s been a number of years that have elapsed. She’s grown up quite a lot.”

Teasing Bethany’s involvement in the Ryan, Daniel and Daisy love triangle Ian admitted: “She turns back up and is instantly very much a faux for Daisy but they’re very evenly matched now… she’s very much a woman now more on Daisy’s level.”

Bethany’s character is also set to ‘find herself in the centre’ of a huge story next year.

Damon’s back and he still wants Sarah (Credit: ITV)

2: Damon Hay

Another return on the cards is that of Damon Hay who returns to the cobbles with his heart still belonging to Sarah.

In the New Year, Iain revealed: “Adam finds himself in this nightmarish situation all at the hands of Damon who’s unexpectedly come back.

“He comes back with a two-pronged plan – the first of them is that he wants to get his revenge on Adam. The second of them is that he wants Sarah back because he feels like she’s the one.”

However, Iain that confessed: “Damon’s revenge may take a back seat to his feelings for Sarah.” But, will Damon and Sarah get together?

Adam pays Harvey a visit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street return 3: Harvey Gaskell

As Damon returns to Weatherfield, Harvey Gaskell will once again appear on screen as Adam plots against Damon.

Adam wants revenge on Damon and wants to make sure that he leaves Weatherfield again. On the topic of Adam, Iain said: “His plans to rid himself of Damon will see him pay a little visit to Damon’s half-brother, Harvey, because he’s no fan of Damon’s either and they might form this unholy alliance.”

But, will Adam be able to successfully get rid of Damon with Harvey’s help?

Linda gets involved in the Winter-Brown’s business (Credit: ITV)

4: Linda Hancock

A fourth return is in the works as Joseph’s grandmother, Linda Hancock rocks up on the Street.

With Joseph struggling at school, Iain teased: “Joseph’s Fairy Godmother turns up in the shape of Linda, his grandmother.”

Linda will then start ‘throwing money at the situation’ in attempt to help Joseph, putting Chesney and Gemma in a difficult situation. But, will they accept Linda’s help? Or, will tensions soon develop within the family?

Tommy’s set for a comeback (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street return 5: Tommy Orpington

A final return comes in the form of Weathy County legend, Tommy Orpington who returns to our screens on Christmas Day.

Tommy’s had a tough time of it recently with his wife leaving him and his business failing, returning to the trade of painting and decorating.

Iain hinted: “There’s a story that evolves where this attractive, successful historically, man arrives into one of our female characters lives and upsets the apple cart in fairly spectacular fashion.”

But, could a romantic spark develop between Tommy Orpington and one of Weatherfield’s female residents?

