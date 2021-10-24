5 Emmerdale storylines to look forward to this winter

Emmerdale has done it again and pulled off an incredible week of episodes.

But with Super Soap Week now over for another year what else do viewers have to look forward to before Christmas?

We take a look at the biggest winter storylines to come in Emmerdale.

Meena Jutla has to face justice for her killings in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Meena’s comeuppance

If there’s one thing soap viewers love – it’s a serial killer.

But if there’s one thing they love more than that – it’s the serial killer being caught bang to rights.

The soap gods must have their justice etc etc. And after the travesty that was Lachlan White – Emmerdale bosses owe us all big time.

Spoiled rich kid Lachlan was given free rein to terrorise the village for far too long – and he should have been caught years before he was.

They cannot make the same mistake with Meena – who is now two village kills down.

If they have any sense her third and final kill will see her exposed, caught and imprisoned – to one day return to kill again.

Ben Richards is joining Emmerdale (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Ben Richards joining Emmerdale

Emmerdale’s been lacking in the hunk factor for a while now.

First Luke Posner took his abs and disappeared to Manchester, and then Jamie Tate ran off and/or possibly died leaving not a looker in the village.

Well that’s set to change when Footballers’ Wives star Ben Richards makes his debut in the show.

He accidentally leaked his own casting on Twitter and it was quickly confirmed by his co-stars.

Excitement levels are at an all-time high waiting for his arrival.

It’s bound to be explosive.

Malone body drama ENDS

Rarely does a storyline last so long that viewers forget about it until it’s mentioned but here we are.

The endless saga of dodgy cop DI Malone and his body must surely come to an end this winter.

Kim Tate now knows his body is buried on her land after Will Taylor took the blame and told her he had done it.

But with Harriet wanting to rejoin the police and Dawn being devastated over Will’s disappearance – can it really stay uncovered for long?

Gabby fights for her baby in Emmerdale

Speaking of storylines that no-one ever asked for or wanted but Gabby Thomas will give birth to a new Tate soon.

And it will spark a war between the new mum and multi-millionaire schemer Kim Tate.

With her son gone, her daughter in law dead and her granddaughter set to be spirited away from her at any moment, Kim’s going to be clinging on to every blood relative she can find.

And with Gabby’s plan to escape being bound to be exposed – that will put her in Kim’s crosshairs.

It might be Gabby’s baby – but can she take on Kim to keep it?

Charles’ long-lost daughter is definitely going to turn up soon (Credit: ITV)

Charles Anderson’s long-lost daughter

A long-lost daughter arriving – that’s something that’s never happened in Emmerdale ever.

Except for all the other times it’s happened in this tiny village.

But this time it’s different because this time she’s the daughter of the local vicar.

Charles only discovered the existence of his daughter this month – but you can bet your net worth she’ll be wandering into the village any moment now.

Especially as Charles has finally confessed his feelings towards ex Manpreet Sharma.

Oh and the whole murder of his girlfriend Andrea thing.

