5 more Emmerdale characters who deserved better endings, after that Aaron Dingle exit

Emmerdale favourite Aaron Dingle left the soap this week in a weak old plot leaving viewers confused about whether he’d really gone.

We know characters need different exits – some die, some leave in taxis and some just disappear never to be seen again.

But some have endings so bad that they need to be called out.

Here are five other characters who deserved so much better.

Frank Clayton’s Emmerdale exit was an insult just like that of Aaron Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Frank Clayton

Anyone who gets killed by the likes of Kerry and Amy Wyatt deserves a better ending.

However this especially applies to Frank.

He died in a fire caused by the two awful characters.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Lucas Taylor in kidnap drama

But he never got any sort of justice. Instead he got framed for their theft and the fire – it’s just not on.

He was a conman turned nice guy and the dad of Vanessa and Tracy.

Frank deserved a glorious exit – not a bit of soot make-up and a coughing fit.

Andrea Tate

She was killed by Meena Jutla and didn’t even put up a fight.

Make it difficult, no? Oh just lie down and let her beat you so you’re too weak to escape the fire.

It’s not as if the maze they were in was some inescapable fortress – it was literally MAIZE.

She could have run through it to get help.

But no – just stuck around to die like the plot device she was. And it was so promising in the beginning.

Emmerdale’s Rebecca White deserved a better exit (Credit: ITV)

Rebecca White

It’s a wonder Rebecca White could walk upright by the time she left the village after years of carrying the weight of that family on her shoulders.

She should’ve been bent double in agony.

The only highlight of that dreadful family, Rebecca was the perfect character by the end.

She had a brain injury that kept her insulting people, a dark humour that comes from her nephew keeping her captive and murdering the rest of her family, and MILLIONS OF POUNDS.

So to have her leave to become a part-time mum with Ross Barton. No thank you.

She should be sailing the high seas or something exciting. Not living in Liverpool with a moody acid attack survivor.

Pete Barton’s exit from Emmerdale made no sense (Credit: ITV)

Pete Barton

Ask anyone how Pete Barton left Emmerdale and most would ask if he had.

So little he was used in his final years, Pete was the village hunk who was rarely seen.

They just about managed to round up a group of people to wave him off as he drove out of the village.

However, he was probably only going to the shops – such was the impact.

Joe Tate

He ran away. That’s it. That’s the ending.

Imagine, that is the best the writers could come up with.

Read more: Emmerdale drops huge clue Manpreet will die in Christmas showdown with Meena?

However, heaven forbid fans get rewarded with a scene between Joe Tate and his step grandmother Kim.

Oh no – just show a picture of him in a bank in Europe and have done with it.

But the Tates deserve better.

And fans deserved better than the way Emmerdale packed off poor Aaron Dingle this week too.

What did you think of how Aaron Dingle left Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!