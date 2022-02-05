5 Emmerdale characters that NEED to go – Meena, you’re welcome to this lot

Emmerdale is chock full of characters who need a new lease of life – and there are some who need to go.

Deadwood abounds in the fictional Yorkshire village and it’s time to clear some of it out.

Here’s who should get the chop asap…

It is time for Emmerdale to axe one of its most ‘who’ cares?’ characters Al Chapman (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Al Chapman

Where’s Meena Jutla when you need her?

Instead of killing the likes of Leanna, Andrea and Ben – she should be doing public service and offing Al.

The smug, awful-incarnate businessman has no redeeming features.

He’s destroyed The Woolpack and has a bizarre feud with Cain Dingle. Why? It makes no sense.

Time to go Al!

There is only so much misery one character can take and dish out – and Chas is at the limit (Credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle

It wouldn’t be a competition for nastiest soap character without Chas Dingle throwing her hat into the ring.

And for that reason she has to go.

No matter whether she has just won the lottery or been attacked by a gang of angry bees, Chas is always glass half empty.

She is vile to her own husband, has had more affairs than Ken Barlow and is most of the time the architect of her own misery.

The pub has gone, it’s time for her to go too.

Rodney Blackstock

What is the point of Rodney?

He pops up every few months, utters something annoying and reminds people to respray their fences and that’s it.

There is absolutely nothing that he offers that the village needs.

Time to ship him out and replace him with a character people want to watch.

Emmerdale needs to let Marlon go (Credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle

The lesser Dingle has been on a downward spiral for years.

It’s now less of a joke as he rapidly approaches 50.

Why would the independently wealthy, highly educated and hugely resilient Rhona Goskirk want to be anywhere near dreary Marlon?

Is it his huge debts perhaps that attracted her?

Or his abject misery? Or possibly terrible parenting?

Time to go Marlon.

Ellis is already leaving Emmerdale – thankfully (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Ellis Chapman

He started off as such a promising character.

And then it all went to mush with the changing of the actors and the disappearance of the character’s storylines.

Now all that potential has been shuffled into his brother Billy it’s time for Ellis to say goodbye.

Such a waste of a good actor.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!