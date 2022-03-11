5 Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars and their adorable pets

Emmerdale and Coronation Street actors may be some of the biggest stars in the country – but they can easily be upstaged by their own pets.

A host of soap stars have shared pictures of their utterly adorable pooches.

And here’s five of the cutest.

Danny Miller

Emmerdale star Danny Miller might have welcomed a baby last year – but he was already a dog dad of two.

The Aaron Dingle actor shares two Cavapoos with partner Steph.

There’s Ginny, the eldest, and newcomer Kenny.

Both dogs feature on Danny’s YouTube series, We Are the Millers.

Sally Ann Matthews

The Jenny Connor actress regularly delights fans with tales of her four-legged pal.

Veto, the Border Terrier, has been lighting up Sally Ann’s social media for years.

And with a face as adorable as his – who can blame her for posting it so much?

Emmerdale legend Jeff Hordley made his puppy famous on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry

The married Emmerdale stars have two cute dogs in their family – Ronald and Rita.

Jeff introduced fans to them on Loose Women by revealing they adopted puppy Ronald during lockdown.

When a picture popped up on screen of his new family member Jeff said: “That’s Ronald.

“Don’t be fooled by that cuteness because he’s got quite a character on him. But he’s kept us busy and he’s been a great focus for us all as a family.”

He joins 12 year old Rita in the family.

Bradley Johnson

The Emmerdale star regularly posts updates about his best friend Barney.

The adorable fluffy pup was born two years ago and Bradley keeps his followers entertained with pics of him.

There’s even a video of him sitting patiently on Bradley’s knee while he performs a song.

Sushi and Lucy are best buds (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy Fallon

The Coronation Street actress has a tiny Pomeranian called Sushi.

But the white fluff ball isn’t Lucy’s only dog.

In 2017 she introduced fans to another dog, Milo, who she was having trouble training.

She said at the time: “I’ve got a dog. He’s alright, he’s a bit crazy and hard to handle but he’s OK.

“He’s good and cute, at least.”

She added: “He’s pooing on the carpet that’s the issue and we have cream carpets! So that’s why it’s a bit of a nightmare.”

Let’s hope Sushi is better behaved!

