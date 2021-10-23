5 Coronation Street storylines to look forward to this winter

Super Soap Week is at an end but there’s a LOT more drama coming in Coronation Street.

While the major stunts will be taking a break, the explosive plot twists will keep on coming, giving us a very merry Christmas.

Corey Brent needs to pay for his crimes in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Corey’s comeuppance

Super Soap Week brought many things – but it didn’t give fans the one thing they needed: Corey Brent to be caught.

It didn’t kill him either – which is a step up from the usual way these things go.

But his comeuppance is coming – and it is coming soon.

The storyline – based on real-life events – needs to end with Corey being found guilty and sent to prison for his vile crimes.

Let’s hope that’s how it ends!

Leanne and Nick’s troubles

You’d think being held hostage, terrorised and then suffering with the guilt you got your stepson’s mother shot would be quite enough for Nick and Leanne to cope with.

But no – there’s more where that came from.

With Natasha rushed to hospital in Friday night’s second episode, Leanne is wracked with guilt.

But how will Natasha feel? Will Leanne have cost Nick his son? Will he be driven into the arms of Natasha?

Grace is taking the Baileys for all they’re worth in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Grace’s exit from Coronation Street

The Bailey family may not have been the most successful of introductions the cobbles have ever seen – but Grace Vickers makes everyone feel sorry for them.

If it wasn’t bad enough that she lied about having a child with Michael, leaving him convinced her charge as a nanny was their daughter, now she’s using their actual child to bleed his parents dry.

Grace is forcing them to give her a house so she will give them access to their granddaughter Glory.

And she’s taking money from Michael to pay the rent – and pocketing it.

But soon actress Kate Spencer will leave the cobbles – in an explosive ending.

And so Grace will soon be gone.

Carla Connor will become the powerhouse she has always been inside (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s return to prominence

It’s been a long time since Carla Connor ruled the cobbles but it’s time for a resurgence.

Admittedly it comes off the back of the death of her dad Johnny Connor but that’s a price worth paying.

She got the coveted final words in Super Soap Week and that heralds big things for the businesswoman.

Will she blame Jenny for Johnny’s death or will it bring them closer together?

And could we see a return of her scheming ex Lucas to give her a villain to go up against?

It’s going to be a cracking Christmas at Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Christmas on Coronation Street!

There have been no clues about what Christmas will look like this year on the cobbles – and that’s exciting.

Corrie boss Iain Macleod has promised that Super Soap Week will act as a launchpad for major storylines leading up to Christmas the New Year.

He told ED! and other media: “Having done a number of event weeks, it’s only worth doing if the aftermath is more interesting than the week.

“It’s all very well blowing up the Street so to speak, but it only means so much if it doesn’t change lives or have an aftermath.

“There are brilliant final chapters but exciting novel and new chapters in other stories – some of which are surprising.

“It’s a launch pad for Christmas and New Year, absolutely.”

We can’t wait!

