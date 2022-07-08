5 Coronation Street marriages that ended almost as fast as Fiz and Phill’s

On Coronation Street it’s a wonder that anyone bothers to get married.

Not since Jack and Vera Duckworth has a marriage lasted longer than a couple of years – but these lot barely made it out of the church before splitting.

With Fiz leaving Phill just hours after tying the knot, which other cobbles marriages were over before the reception?

Steve McDonald and Tracy Barlow – two hours

Steve and Tracy had a lovely wedding in 2012 – and a less lovely wedding reception.

Their union fell apart during their wedding reception in 2012 when Becky exposed Tracy’s fake pregnancy lies.

Fortunately years later they got back together and had another wedding.

And although that one lasted, Tracy did punch Steve and abandoned him on the honeymoon!

Rana Habeeb and Kate Connor – 15 minutes

Within minutes of saying her vows, Rana was dead and Kate was utterly devastated.

Not quite the same as deciding to leave your new husband for your ex – but it was quicker.

Mike Baldwin and Jackie Ingram – a week

The Underworld boss married Jackie after a short-lived romance.

But the marriage was even shorter – ending before the first week had gone by.

She left him and they divorced less than a year later.

Deirdre Barlow and Samir Rachid – five months

The former local councillor and the Moroccan waiter met when she was on her holidays away from Coronation Street.

She invited him to England and love blossomed – for a short while.

They tied the knot in November but by March he was dead.

Having been brutally assaulted, Samir’s last act was to donate his kidney to stepdaughter Tracy.

Carla Connor and Nick Tilsley – two hours

In 2016 Carla and Nick had a lovely ceremony.

They exchanged vows and then at the reception, Nick discovered how Carla had betrayed him by convincing him to sell the Bistro to Robert.

Tracy had been blackmailing her but that didn’t matter to Nick, who promptly dumped Carla still in her wedding dress.

