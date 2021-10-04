5 Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders storylines that we’re beyond fed up with

Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders have some brilliant soap storylines running – but they also have some duds.

From wayward serial killers to terrible relationships – here are five storylines that need to be ended. Quickly.

Coronation Street storylines rarely annoy us but it’s way beyond time for Gary Windass to pay for his crimes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gary Windass

The Street’s resident ‘accidental’ killer has done away with Rana Habeeb (remember lovely Rana?) and Rick Neelan.

Since his offings, he’s become a loan shark, a second-hand furniture dealer and the owner of Underworld.

Apart from the fortnight he spent at HMP Weatherfield under suspicion of attacking Adam Barlow, Gary hasn’t paid for his crimes.

In fact he’s benefited from them. And it has to end.

Whether it’s Richard Hillman, Pat Phelan or John Stape – on Corrie serial killers always get caught.

And it’s time for Gary to face justice for what he’s done.

Will they? Won’t they? Who cares? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: David and Victoria

Ross and Rachel they are not.

Soap couples can be thrown together for the most bizarre of reasons – see Kat and Phil in EastEnders – but after spending years not having a conversation deeper than the price of olives – this is too far.

Brought together seemingly because David has ended up with yet another unsuitable girlfriend, it’s been years of torture for Victoria.

She was brutally raped and fell pregnant, then her rapist blackmailed her, then his mother turned up to harass her, then her brother killed her rapist, her new boyfriend turned out to be her rapist’s brother, then he remembered he was gay, then the rapist’s dad turned up and held her hostage, then he shot her new love interest – who then promptly denied caring about her, leaving her devastated.

Now she’s set to rekindle her weird romance with David – and his serial killer girlfriend is going to try to kill her.

It’s enough now. She’s been tortured enough. Let it go, writers. Let it go.

EastEnders: Gray Atkins

Full stop. What was once a bold storyline raising awareness of domestic abuse is now a horror show.

Chantelle’s death – and its impact – has been cheapened.

Gray has gone on to kill Tina Carter in his house and Kush Kazemi on a train platform.

He’s tried to control Chelsea Fox, and seen Whitney run for the hills and then return inexplicably.

The twists and turns have done nothing but turn the storyline into a joke.

The end IS coming. But it could be months away yet.

The Coronation Street sinkhole is overdue to be filled in – but will it be? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: A Sinking Feeling

Corrie rarely ever strays into fantastical territory – but having the Platts leave a whopping great sinkhole open in their garden for an entire year has done it.

It may well be the centre of a major Super Soap Week storyline, but for the love of Weatherfield will someone get it filled in.

Gail’s dad died and left her his substantial estate. She had so much she bought her house back and went on a month-long luxury holiday to Thailand.

She has enough money for a few bags of soil and a bit of new turf.

It needs to be filled in and we can draw a line under it.

However Kim needs a real enemy to stand against – not her wet son (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tate vs Tate

Kim Tate is a legendary soap villain for good reason.

She’s brutal, uncompromising and vicious towards her enemies – but since Graham Foster was murdered, Kim’s been watered down.

Now her sparring partner is her dull vet son Jamie. And it is testing times.

Right now he looks to have faked his death to escape the storyline. If only that were an option for the rest of us.

However Kim needs a real enemy to stand against her – someone worthy of her energy.

Where’s Zoe Tate these days?

