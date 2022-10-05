In upcoming scenes Emmerdale scenes Faith dies in the arms of her son Cain.

Faith was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year and her health has been declining as her cancer spreads.

She made the decision to end her own life and next week, Faith’s final scenes will air.

Faith dies in heartbreaking scenes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith dies

After a day with her family and friends, Moira is unsettled as Faith hints she might end her life soon.

Moira desperately tries to convince Faith to back out of her plan, but she assures her she won’t go through with it anytime soon.

However Faith isn’t telling the truth.

Later Nate takes his grandmother up to bed, unaware of her plan.

Faith turns her phone off and prepares to end her days alone.

Later Cain arrives and is devastated realising what his mother has done.

He is heartbroken as she takes her final breath.

But there are some things in Emmerdale that need to change after Faith’s death.

Here are five changes Emmerdale must make.

Aaron needs to stay (Credit: ITV)

1. Aaron must stay in Emmerdale after Faith dies

Recently Aaron Dingle returned to the village to see his grandmother Faith and make amends with his sister Liv.

Aaron actor Danny Miller has confirmed that his return to Emmerdale is only temporary, but he hasn’t ruled out making another return in the future.

Emmerdale needs to do all they can to persuade Danny Miller to make a permanent comeback.

Aaron has had a year’s rest and now there is so much more potential in the character again.

Paddy needs to dump Chas (Credit: ITV)

2. Paddy needs to find out about Chas’s affair and dump her

When Chas found out about Faith’s cancer diagnosis, she confided in the Dingles’ enemy Al Chapman.

Chas and Al have been having an affair ever since.

This week someone finds out about Al and Chas when they discover them kissing.

However in next week’s scenes, Chas misses her mother’s death as she’s away with Al at a hotel.

After Faith’s death, Chas’s husband Paddy needs to find out about her affair and end their marriage.

Paddy deserves better.

Will Chas come to her sense? (Credit: ITV)

3. Chas should have a breakdown and repent

Of course, missing Faith’s death will have a huge impact on Chas.

Hopefully it will make her reconsider her whole relationship with Al.

When she finds out she missed saying goodbye to her mother, odds are she will blame Al (because nothing is ever Chas’s fault).

She needs to realise that she’s made a huge mistake, have a breakdown, and try and make things right.

But she may well have lost Paddy for good…

Cain needs to step up (Credit: ITV)

4. Cain not to do the obvious

It’s fair to say every time something goes wrong for Cain he flies off the handle and ends up doing something incredibly stupid.

We don’t need Cain going nuts again. If anything he needs to step up and be the man of the Dingle family.

Cain is an icon and a massive part of Emmerdale.

He needs to start to fill Zak Dingle‘s shoes a bit more – not replace him, but become the one that the Dingles can rely on for advice.

We need a new Dingle matriarch (Credit: ITV)

5. Someone to step into Faith’s shoes – a strong, older woman who embraces life

No one will ever replace the incredible Faith Dingle.

However after losing Lisa and Faith, we need a strong older woman to step into that Dingle matriarch role.

Lydia Dingle would be great.

She’s very wise, always gives great advice and isn’t afraid to tell people about her past mistakes.

Lydia also has a great appreciation for life and although she doesn’t quite have Faith’s wild side, it is something we could see in the future as she gets older.

Although not a Dingle, Mary Goskirk could easily fill the void.

She’s a fab character, currently criminally underused, and it’s time for her to take centre stage.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

