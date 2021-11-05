5 best Emmerdale Christmas storylines

Emmerdale has been around for almost 50 years – and some of them happy.

For a small village it has had some wonderful Christmases – and some dramatic horrors.

But these five festive plots really are a cut above the rest.

Bernice got a little bit tipsy at ex Andy’s wedding in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Drunk Bernice

Bernice Blackstock, off her face, interrupting Andy Sugden’s wedding to Katie to profess her love. It’s a Christmas classic.

For a woman with so much self-belief it’s a wonder she hasn’t launched her own cult.

But in 2014 she took things to a whole new level by deciding Andy had given her the eye and she needed to rescue him.

She was quickly removed from the church in hilarious scenes.

Still it wasn’t even the most embarrassing thing to happen at their wedding – that came when they discovered the wedding rings had two very special engravings on them.

‘Village Idiot’ and ‘Village Bike’. Lovely.

Val Pollard’s triumphant return to Emmerdale happened at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Val Pollard returns from the dead

In an episode devoted to Robert Sugden’s almost death – there had to be something to make it watchable.

And in stepped the ghost of Val Pollard.

Dressed in a giant white fur coat, gloves and hat with veil she returned to the village with aplomb.

Although her showing Robert the error of his ways was entertaining, it actually proved that Emmerdale made a huge mistake in killing her off.

Tom King’s murder

The businessman’s murder had been a longtime coming.

He forced his way into Home Farm – displacing Zoe Tate of all people – before trying to take over the entire village.

With a new wife and more enemies than he could count his wedding day was set for a killing.

And killed he was – shoved through a window by one of his own sons.

Nothing quite says Merry Christmas like patricide!

Tina Dingle’s Christmas exit was heartbreaking (Credit: ITV/Shuttershock)

Tina Dingle’s exit

The iconic Tina Dingle bowed out at Christmas in 1996.

There was no explosion, no massive revenge scheme and no dramatic murder plot going on – just a woman making her own decisions.

With her boss Frank Tate becoming obsessed with her and determined to marry her – Tina rejected him.

And when he refused to accept it, she did what relatively normal people do – got a new job in London and left. For good as it happens.

However, she didn’t get the closing moments of the episode.

That honour went to…

Christmas turned Kim into the villain she is today (Credit: ITV)

Kim Tate becoming a full villain

Picture it – Christmas 1996 and Kim Tate is full of hope with her lover Dave Glover and her baby James.

They’re planning to run away together away from her thug husband Frank – for love.

And then Frank catches them, a fight ensues and a fire starts in the house where baby James is sleeping.

Dave rushes in and is overcome with smoke. It takes another fortnight or so but he dies of his injuries.

And in that moment the iconic villain Kim Tate is born – and she’s ruled Soapland ever since.

