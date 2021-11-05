5 best Coronation Street Christmas storylines

Coronation Street has had its fair share of memorable Christmases over the years.

The entire street packed into the Rovers singing festive songs is all well and lovely but it’s not where the drama is.

But these five moments showcase Corrie’s best Chrimbos.

Nothing quite says Christmas like attempted murder on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Tracy Barlow tries to kill Karen McDonald

Nothing quite says festive like this 2004 storyline with Karen convincing Tracy she had killed Amy.

Not one for mental stability at the best of times, Tracy was hardly going to react with a simple shrug at the death of her daughter.

So instead she clambered up to the roof of Underworld with a crowbar and decided to take it to Karen’s head.

Fortunately for Karen, Steve got up there in time to stop her – and point out Amy was alive and well on the cobbles below.

It spelled the end of Steve and Karen’s marriage and a decade and a half later Tracy finally got her man.

Christmas present swap gone wrong

There aren’t many things involving John Stape that can be included near the word ‘best’ on Corrie, but this was funny enough to count.

When Fiz’s serial killer husband was having an affair with student Rosie Webster it was funny enough.

But when John wrapped all his presents up in one kind of wrapping paper, hilarity ensued.

Not for Fiz who had an emotional breakdown at Sally thinking she was his other woman, only for Rosie to walk in and blurt it out accidentally.

Christmas ended with Kevin beating John up on the cobbles – such a festive treat for 2007.

You don’t kidnap a wild Deirdre on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Deirdre’s hostage horror

In 1988 Corrie was being challenged for the soaps crown by newfangled and dramatic rival EastEnders.

And with divorce on the cards on the BBC, Corrie had to raise its game – and it did with a bit of hostage drama.

As a local councillor Deirdre did her best for her constituents – but it wasn’t enough for one who took her hostage for not being able to help rehouse his family.

After being scared – and presumably realising her sprouts were about to over-boil – Deirdre got sick of his wittering on and threats.

Using her classic specs as a shield she laid into the layabout holding her captive and promptly bashed him over the head with a telly.

She was home in time for the Queen’s speech!

Sally’s bombshell

Coronation Street viewers were on the edge of their seats when Kevin Webster sat his wife Sally down on Christmas Day in 2009 ready to end their marriage.

But before he had a chance to explain he’d knocked up his best mate’s much-younger wife, Sally was in tears.

As he got more worried Sally revealed the devastating news that she had cancer and everyone’s hearts broke for her.

And they promptly wanted to kill cheater Kevin.

Leanne got a nice fur jacket out of her failed wedding to Nick (Credit: ITV)

Never have a Christmas Day wedding

With all of Leanne Battersby’s weddings you’d think she’d have got the hang of it by now – or at least in 2012.

At least she got a nice fur jacket out of her Christmas Day wedding to Nick Tilsley – her second.

She was late to the altar after going to visit her ex Peter Barlow and seeing if he wanted another chance. As you do.

But when she did walk down the aisle, her sister Eva decided to spill the beans for her – and ruined her wedding.

Nick promptly ended things and jumped into bed with his own sister-in-law Kylie Platt.

Fast forward a decade and Nick and Leanne are back together. Bless.

