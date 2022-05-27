4 huge EastEnders cameos as Prince Charles and Camilla visit Walford

EastEnders will soon welcome their Royal Highnesses Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to Walford.

The heir to the throne and his wife will make a special cameo in Albert Square for the Jubilee celebrations.

But they aren’t the first famous faces to appear on the soap…

Boris Johnson makes EastEnders cameo

Before he was Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was at one point the Mayor of London.

And as such he was invited to appear in EastEnders Queen Vic for a special scene with the late Dame Barbara Windsor.

The 2009 scene saw Peggy promising to give him what for – before meeting him and promptly not doing that.

Instead she gushed: “It’s such an honour to have you here, Mr Mayor.”

“Oh please, call me Boris,” replied Boris before telling her: “If you have any ideas for how I could help Walford, here’s my card.”

“I wouldn’t dream of telling the Mayor of London what to do,” laughed Peggy.

What a shame!

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2022 right here!

Harry Redknapp

The former football manager made his shock appearance on the soap after practically begging show bosses to make it happen.

He repeatedly spoke about his love for the soap publicly and eventually then-producer Jon Sen agreed.

Last summer’s Euros gave the soap the perfect opportunity.

Jon explained at the time: “What better way to mark a special summer for football fans by having none other than West Ham legend Harry Redknapp pay a visit to Walford?”

Robbie Williams made a blink and you’ll miss it appearance in EastEnders in 1995 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Robbie Williams’ minor EastEnders cameo

It’s not just royalty, politicians and footballers who turn up in Albert Square.

In 1995 pop star Robbie Williams made a cameo on EastEnders because he was such a big fan.

He was briefly seen in the background using the phone in The Queen Vic.

Read more: Is EastEnders being axed?

Dani Dyer

Some cameos come about less of because of who they are and more because of who they can touch.

During the EastEnders filming restrictions caused by the pandemic, it was rare for cast members to be able to touch each other.

So when they needed a bit of human contact for Danny Dyer – bosses drafted in his daughter Dani to play a cab driver in need of his help.

The cute scene reunited father and daughter on-screen much to the delight of fans.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.