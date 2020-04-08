2point4 Children actor Tom Roberts joins Coronation Street for fifth time

2point4 Children star Tom Roberts has joined Coronation Street for the fifth time.

The actor, who played Tony on the 1990s BBC sitcom, is returning to the cobbles as Johnny Connor's nemesis Scott.

But it's not his first Corrie spell, having previously appeared four times in the past, all in different roles on the ITV soap.

Tom appeared as Doctor William Gerald in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

His first stint saw him play Doctor William Gerald back in 2003, and he was back three years later as Adam Barlow's solicitor.

In 2009, he returned as a health inspector, and he played a locum doctor in 2010.

This time round, his alter ego Scott wants to rent the spare room at the Rovers on a long let. While Jenny Connor is excited to have some more money coming in, Johnny is stunned by the new arrival.

Tom will now played Scott in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

He doesn't want to let her see how worried he is, but he tries to convince her to join him on a trip to France to visit Eva Price and his granddaughter Susie.

Although initially she doesn't think they'll have time to find cover for the pub, and suggests Johnny go on his own, she eventually relents

Peter Barlow and Johnny's daughter, Carla Connor, agree to run the pub.

What other shows has Tom appeared in?

Tom is no stranger to the soap world, having played a number of different roles in Doctors and Emmerdale over the years.

Tom has also had many stints in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

In the latter, he's credited as DC and DS Flanagan for short spells in 2013, 2014 and 2018. He also played Dr. Michael Carrodus in 2002, Oliver Beckwith in 2007 and Dr. Andrew Dakin in 2009.

He also appeared in EastEnders as Chris Wright in 2002.

Away from soaps, he has appeared in the likes of Hustle, The Casebook of Eddie Brewer, Splintered and Holby City.

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

