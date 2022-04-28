16 Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon health crisis, Leyla’s dark secret and Noah’s creepiest move yet

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Marlon faces another devastating health crisis.

Meanwhile, Leyla‘s secret is revealed, but will she be caught out?

And Noah‘s creepy behaviour gets worse.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Is Rhona really ready to return to work? (Credit: ITV)

1. Rhona’s return to work sparks concern

Excited to be back to work – and some form of normality – Rhona prepares for her first day.

However, Moira’s not so sure it’s a good idea…

She notices how distracted Rhona is and it’s not long before her concern is proved valid.

Marlon doesn’t let on about his cough (Credit: ITV)

2. Marlon has a cough

After a bad day at work, Rhona has no idea Marlon is trying to hide how bad his cough is.

Although Rhona’s worried about leaving him alone the next day, she heads off to work again anyway.

Bear steps in and takes Marlon to the allotment, but as Marlon’s cough gets worse, Liam soon has worrying news.

Marlon is once again in hospital in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

3. Marlon rushed to hospital

Liam insists he needs to take Marlon to hospital immediately and drives him there himself.

Rhona is horrified when she learns what’s happened and dashes to be by her fiancé’s side.

They are devastated to find out he has aspiration pneumonia.

The doctor doesn’t tell Rhona and Marlon what they want to hear (Credit: ITV)

4. Marlon’s recovery hampered

As Marlon is put on breathing apparatus to help him, the doctor delivers some bad news.

She tells him it’s likely his progress in his recovery will go backwards due to the pneumonia.

Both Marlon and Rhona are heartbroken by the set back.

5. Paddy surprised by Bear

Bear is distraught to learn how poorly Marlon is.

He blames himself, so Paddy steps in to support his dad.

Just why is Leyla on Jai’s side? (Credit: ITV)

6. Leyla supports Jai

Shifty Leyla sees Jai in the pub and offers her support to him.

She tells him she believes the drugs weren’t his and tries to buoy his mood.

Leyla even suggests a business deal by holding a client hen do at The Hide. Jai is grateful for her support.

7. Suzy and Leyla go into business together

Leyla doesn’t like Suzy hanging around, but when she sets up a big business meeting things go well.

Suzy’s events company and Take a Vow decide to collaborate and rich client Eddie declares himself in.

Delighted at the deal, Leyla and Suzy decide to celebrate…

All is revealed as Leyla and Suzy take cocaine (Credit: ITV)

8. Leyla’s secret revealed

Behind the Hop, Suzy holds up a bag of white powder and eager Leyla can’t wait to take it.

They head back to Take a Vow where they line up the cocaine ready to party…

Does Vanessa realise what’s going on? (Credit: ITV)

9. Vanessa catches Leyla out?

In the middle of their coke-fuelled celebration, Leyla lines up more drugs on the desk and is about to snort when they get an unexpected visitor.

Vanessa walks in!

Suzy smiles and tries to explain exactly what’s going on, but will Vanessa figure out the truth?

Noah just gets creepier! (Credit: ITV)

10. Noah wins Chloe round

When Chloe loses her phone, Noah helpfully ‘finds’ it for her – but of course, he’s used the tracker he put on it to locate it.

Later, when things with Nate go wrong, Noah steps in again to offer her tickets for an escape room.

Chloe is thrilled and clearly believes Noah is rational, sensible and thoughtful.

Little does she know…

Noah has gone full-on stalker (Credit: ITV)

11. Noah stalks Chloe

Noah buys himself a flashy new drone and is soon hovering it outside Chloe’s bedroom window.

As he records her, she’s completely oblivious, but will she catch him out?

12. Noah breaks into Chloe’s room

Noah steals Chloe’s keys and lets himself into her bedroom.

He snoops round, touching her things and loving every moment.

But when the door slams downstairs he’s forced to hide in the wardrobe.

Is the game finally up for creepy Noah?

Will Cain soften towards his mum? (Credit: ITV)

13. What’s wrong with Faith in Emmerdale spoilers?

Faith can’t babysit when Cain asks her to and she soon realises this is another black mark against her.

She wants to make amends and Chas suggests she use Noah and gardening as a way in.

Faith takes Kyle to the allotment and Cain ends up joining them.

But Dan is coerced into doing all the hard work!

Meanwhile, Just as things are looking up between Faith and Cain, could she about to ruin it all again?

14. Baby Thomas kidnapped?

Gabby has left Amelia babysitting Thomas.

But when she returns home, she can’t find them anywhere.

She immediately thinks Jamie has returned and kidnapped the baby. Is she right?

What does Dawn know in Emmerdale spoilers? (Credit: ITV)

15. Dawn gets shock news

Dawn tries to reassure Gabby that Jamie won’t return.

But privately, Dawn isn’t so sure.

She soon gets some news that she keeps to herself. What has she found out?

Is Ethan doing the right thing? (Credit: ITV)

16. Ethan cracks

Ethan feels under pressure due to the enormity of the case he’s working on.

Knowing it’s going to alienate him from the villagers, Ethan calls a friend for advice.

But what will he say?

