Hollyoaks has had many stars from other soaps join the cast over the years.

This week, Katie McGlynn, who famously played Sinead Osbourne in Coronation Street, will be making her first appearance as new character Becky.

However Katie isn’t the first actress to appear in two soaps.

15 Hollyoaks cast members who were in other soaps

1. Richard Blackwood

Richard has also been in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Before playing Felix Westwood, Richard was well-known for his role in another soap.

Between 2015 and 2018 he played Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders.

Vincent mysteriously vanished in 2018. It has never been confirmed if Vincent was ever killed off, so there is a chance he could still return to Walford.

2. Gemma Atkinson

Gemma has been in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Atkinson played Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks from 2001 until 2005.

In 2015 the actress went on to play Carly Hope in Emmerdale. However in 2017 Carly left the Dales.

3. Ray Quinn

Johnny Baxter was payed by Ray Quinn (Credit: Channel 4)

Ray Quinn played Jonny Baxter in Hollyoaks from 2018 until 2019.

However he played Anthony Murray in Brookside from 2000 until 2003.

His Brookside character was part of a horrific bullying storyline, but things took a dark turn when he stood up for himself and ended up killing his bully, Imelda.

4. Jamie Lomas

Actor Jamie has been in multiple soaps (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Lomas is well-known for playing Warren Fox in Hollyoaks on and off since 2006.

However Jamie has not only been in one other soap, but three.

Jamie played Jake Stone in EastEnders from 2013 until 2015 and was even a suspect in the famous Lucy Beale ‘whodunit’ plot.

Jamie has also played Jeff in Coronation Street in 2015 and Steve Whitehall in BBC daytime soap Doctors.

5. Danniella Westbrook

Danniella was in EastEnders and Hollyoaks (Credit: BBC)

Actress Danniella Westbrook played Sam Mitchell in EastEnders on and off from 1990 until 2016.

However in 2013 she played Trudy Ryan in Hollyoaks.

6. Nikki Sanderson

Do you remember Nikki in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Nikki Sanderson famously played Candice Stowe in Coronation Street from 1999 until 2005.

In 2012 she joined the cast of Hollyoaks, playing Maxine Minniver

7. Denise Welch

Denise played Natalie in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Maxine’s mother Trish is played by Denise Welch. Denise has also had roles in two other soaps.

Before joining Hollyoaks this year, Denise played Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street from 1997 until 2000.

She also played Alison Slater in EastEnders in 2016.

8. Alex Fletcher

Jacqui in Brookside was played by Alex (Credit: Channel 4)

For 13 years Alex Fletcher played Jacqui Dixon in Brookside. The show came to an end in 2003.

She went on to make an appearance in Doctors in 2006 before joining Hollyoaks as Diane O’Connor in 2010.

9. Chris Fountain

Chris was in Corrie for two years (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Between 2003 and 2009 Chris played Justin Burton in Hollyoaks.

After leaving Hollyoaks, Chris joined the Coronation Street cast in 2011. However in 2013, he was fired from the soap after he rapped about rape while dressed as masked rapper The Phantom.

10. Adele Silva

Kelly Windsor was played by Adele (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Adele has played Kelly Windsor in Emmerdale on and off from 1993 until 2011.

However in July 2015 she appeared in Hollyoaks playing Angela Brown.

She expressed that she wanted to adopt Peri Lomax’s baby, Steph. However Steph ended up living with her dad Tom.

11.Gemma Bissex

Clare was played by Gemma Bissex (Credit: BBC)

Gemma played Clare Bates in EastEnders from 1993 until 1998 before making a return in 2008.

However in between, Gemma had stints in two other soaps.

In 2002 she made an appearance in Doctors, before being cast as Clare Devine in Hollyoaks in 2006.

She appeared on and off until 2013.

12. Adam Rickitt

Do you remember Adam playing Nick? (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Before Ben Price, Adam Rickitt played Nick Tilsley on and off from 1997 until 2004.

He had two guest stints in Doctors, one in 2001 and another 2016 before joining the Hollyoaks cast in 2017 as Kyle Kelly.

Kyle sadly died last year after taking his own life.

13. Antony Quinlan

Hollyoaks star Antony went on to play Pete in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Between 2005 and 2011 Antony played Gilly Roach in Hollyoaks.

In 2013, like many other Hollyoaks stars, he had a stint in Doctors before joining the Emmerdale cast the same year.

Antony played Pete Barton until last year when his character decided to leave the village for a fresh start.

14. Lucy-Jo Hudson

Katy died in 2005 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Lucy-Jo Hudson played Katy Harris in Coronation Street from 2002 until 2005.

Katy famously killed her dad Tommy and later took her own life.

In 2016, Lucy-Jo appeared in an episode of Doctors before joining the cast of Hollyoaks as Donna-Marie Quinn in 2018.

Donna-Marie appears on and off, however she is currently on-screen.

15. James Sutton

Do you remember James in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

James Sutton first joined the Hollyoak cast in 2006 and he has appeared on and off since.

However between 2009 and 2011 he played Ryan Lamb in Emmerdale.

