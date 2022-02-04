15 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including a secret revealed, an exit and a death?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal someone is after Dawn – has Meena returned to ruin everything?

Meanwhile, Cain loses it and terrifies little Kyle into running away.

Plus, Ellis makes a decision about his future and Laurel finds out everything.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Dawn confides in Billy (Credit: ITV)

1. Dawn messes up at work

Things are going wrong for Dawn as she makes multiple mistakes at work.

Vanessa is unimpressed and decides to discipline her, leaving Dawn in even more of a flap.

Is the wedding planning getting on top of her or is something else going on?

2. Is Meena following Dawn?

Someone is watching Dawn’s every move.

As Dawn confides in Billy she’s worried Alex will take them to court over Lucas, he tries to reassure her.

But Dawn has no idea Alex is the least of her worries.

With Dawn being watched from a distance, is Meena back? Should Dawn be worried?

Yes!

Dawn’s dress has been destroyed (Credit: ITV)

3. Dawn’s dress destroyed

Trying to put all her troubles behind her, Dawn attends her wedding dress fitting.

Harriet chokes up to see her in the gown, and Dawn starts to believe her big day will go to plan after all.

However, when she’s at her hen do, Dawn realises she’s left her phone at home.

She returns to collect it, worried Brenda might need to call her as she’s looking after Lucas.

But when she gets inside, she finds the house had been trashed and her wedding dress destroyed.

Who is behind this?

Emmerdale spoilers show Dawn will fight for her life (Credit: ITV)

4. Dawn fights for her life

Upset to see her dress in such a state, Dawn is suddenly stopped in her tracks when she hears a door creak.

She arms herself with a baseball bat and heads to find out who it is.

Dawn is fully prepared to fight for her life, but who will she meet outside?

Amy is thinking of going for custody (Credit: ITV)

5. Cain and Amy fight for custody

Cain is still furious over Al’s plans to move in with Kerry and Amy and insists Amy won’t see Kyle any more.

However, Amy threatens to fight for custody if Cain continues with his behaviour.

Moira tries to talk to Amy and suggests Cain will calm down eventually.

Meanwhile, Al hopes to make things even worse by advising Amy to get solicitors involved.

However, Al’s left disappointed when Cain and Amy agree to stick to their usual visiting plan and things are rosy again.

Al will stop at nothing to get to Cain (Credit: ITV)

6. Al’s gift angers Cain

Determined to ruin Cain’s life, Al gives Kyle a present.

He gifts him his old phone and chuffed Kyle quickly puts it in his pocket.

Knowing his dad probably won’t be too pleased, Kyle asks Vinny to get him a top-up card.

But Cain catches them and demands to know how his son got a phone.

Terrified Kyle goes missing (Credit: ITV)

7. Kyle runs away

Kyle admits Al gave him the phone.

Cain is absolutely furious and as his rage boils over, frightened Kyle goes missing.

Cain is devastated, but will Kyle be okay?

Emmerdale spoilers

8. Jai’s money worries continue

Laurel is distraught Kim is planning to sell their home and Jai tries to find a way out.

But his suggestion Kim sell Brook Cottage instead, which would leave Bernice homeless angers Gabby.

As Jai and Laurel decide to buy Mulberry from Kim, Priya is annoyed when Jai suggests she and Rishi sell Holdgate to raise the funds.

Will Rishi be okay? (Credit: ITV)

9. Rishi dies?

As Priya and Bernice attack Jai for his underhand tactics, Rishi hates to see his family arguing.

But things take a turn when Rishi suddenly collapses.

Will he be okay?

10. Laurel calls the police on Jai?

Laurel suggests to Jai that instead of selling Holdgate they just reach out to the bank for a mortgage.

Knowing his loan application will put a stop to any mortgage ideas, Jai tries to stop her.

But Laurel puts the application in and is stunned when the bank informs her her credit score is low due to her recent loan.

Laurel goes to call the police and report the fraud, but will Jai stop her?

Jai confesses everything to Laurel (Credit: ITV)

11. Jai confesses

Forced to reveal what he’s done, Jai admits to Laurel he took out the loan in her name.

Laurel is totally horrified.

She tells him he needs to fix his life.

Although she still loves Jai, she can’t forgive him. So where does this leave their relationship

Mandy’s new look isn’t quite what Amelia was after (Credit: ITV)

12. Amelia gets a makeover

Mandy gives Amelia a makeover for her school prom.

But the results aren’t exactly flattering and Amelia is horrified.

Samson has a talent (Credit: ITV)

13. Samson steps in

Amelia begs Samson to fix her new look, but he’s reluctant after Sam makes a negative comment about him working in the salon.

However, Vinny, who has overheard the exchange buoys, Samson up and he soon makes Amelia look a million dollars.

But how will Mandy react?

14. Al breaks Belle’s heart

Ellis reveals to Al he has a new job abroad and is taking it.

He dreads breaking the news to Belle.

But before he can, Al lets it slip, thinking Belle already knows.

Ellis is off (Credit: ITV)

15. Ellis leaves

With Belle furious Ellis is going, he has some work to do to put things right before he departs.

Ellis says his goodbyes and heads off, but will it be with Belle’s blessing?

