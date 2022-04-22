12 Coronation Street spoilers including a dangerous accident, a betrayal and a dire warning

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Max will be facing some serious consequences for his recent actions, leaving his life hanging in the balance.

Tensions are also high between Toyah and Leanne ahead of Toyah and Imran’s wedding.

And Abi returns to Corrie with some words of warning about baby Alfie.

All this and more in huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Daniel tells Daisy the truth about Nicky (Credit: ITV)

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel reveals the truth to Daisy

Daisy is shocked when Daniel attempts an apology and reveals it was Max who maliciously shared the photos of Nicky with the rest of the school.

A guilty Daniel then takes Nicky in when she’s left with no job and nowhere to live.

Meanwhile, Jenny tells Daisy not to be so stubborn and to give Daniel another chance before Nicky gets her claws in.

2. Things go from bad to worse for Nicky

As if having those photos spread around the school and no job wasn’t enough, things get even worse for Nicky.

Staying with Daniel, a reporter knocks at the flat. Nicky decides to give a quote, but she’s left stunned when the story goes viral.

Daniel has had enough (Credit: ITV)

3. Daniel confronts David

Furious at Max’s actions, Daniel is determined he should be made accountable.

He rails at Max in the street, accusing him of ruining Nicky’s life but David leaps in to defend Max.

However, Daniel’s reached his limit and warns David that it’s time Amy knew who spiked her drink.

Amy is struggling (Credit: ITV)

4. Amy lashes out

Amy is clearly still struggling with what happened to her.

When one lad looks at her, she misreads his admiration for an admission of guilt and throws her coffee over him, believing he spiked her drink.

How will she feel when she finds out who really did it?

5. Carla ruffles some feathers

Amy is on a job hunt for Jacob and stuns Carla when she suggests he work at the factory.

After recovering from her shock, Carla realises she approves of Amy’s cheek and offers Jacob a trial.

But not everyone is as pleased about it as Amy.

6. Tim faces another health crisis

There are some bedroom woes ahead for Tim and Sally in Coronation Street next week, spoilers reveal.

After trying to spice things up with some role play, Tim still can’t perform.

And when Sally tries to sensitively talk to him about his impotence, Tim clams up.

Eventually he confides in her about his embarrassment and worry, but will he listen to her and make an appointment with the doctor?

Eileen and Sean play detective (Credit: ITV)

7. Eileen turns detective

Feeling snubbed when George refuses to let her stay over at his, Eileen turns detective.

She doesn’t buy his excuse that, Ridley, George’s overprotective cat, makes it impossible for him to have visitors.

She enlists Sean to help her find evidence of the terrifying moggy, but they’re caught in the act by George.

Is he really hiding something? And how will Eileen explain why she’s rooting around in his garden?

Carla doesn’t impress Simon (Credit: ITV)

8. Simon is enraged by Carla

Carla faces a lot of questions when word gets out about Jacob’s job at the factory.

But no one is angrier than Simon. And he’s not scared to show it.

Firstly, he rails at Carla, calling her out for her lack of loyalty. Next, he pays a visit to the factory and publicly shames Jacob, outing him as a thug and a drug dealer.

Jacob is humiliated while Simon makes it clear he’ll never forgive him and warns him to watch his back.

Leanne has some home truths to share with Toyah (Credit: ITV)

9. Leanne has some words for Toyah

With her wedding to Imran quickly approaching, Leanne voices her concerns about the nuptials to Toyah.

But Toyah doesn’t want to hear about how Leanne thinks she’s rushing into it and puts her sister in her place.

She tells her that if she’s not fully-supportive then she doesn’t want Leanne at the wedding. Leanne is left feeling crushed, but will they make it up in time?

10. Max’s life is in danger

After a stand-off with David and Shona over Daniel’s accusations, Max is left feeling hurt.

When David tells him that Kylie would be ashamed of him if she were alive, Max makes the decision to run away. He just needs to get his confiscated phone back from the barbers first.

But when he breaks a window to get in, he cuts his leg badly leaving him bleeding on the street. Will Max be found in time?

Abi ruins Imran’s fun with some home truths (Credit: ITV)

11. Abi comes back fighting

Imran is celebrating his stag do in Speed Dahl but is soon brought back to reality when Abi arrives.

She tells him, in no uncertain terms, that despite having no money or lawyer she will fight him all the way for custody of Alfie.

Imran is left rattled, but will her threats put him off fighting for his son?

12. Simon’s opinion of Jacob waivers

After spotting Jacob make a furtive phone call and then stash something in Victoria Garden, Simon is convinced he’s rumbled Jacob doing a drug deal.

But when he confronts Jacob, Simon is stunned to see it was a packet of custard creams, not drugs.

Jacob explains to Simon how he was trapped into working for Harvey and how he grabbed the opportunity of a new life when he was sent down. He tells Simon how hellish it was working for the thug, leaving Simon looking at Jacob in a new light.

