10 Emmerdale spoilers: A hospital dash, wedding day fears and a controversial love triangle

Emmerdale spoilers next week reveal a last-minute race to the church for Marlon. Following his near collapse on his stag-do, he is admitted to the hospital with high blood pressure.

But with his wedding to Rhona the next day, will he make it to the church on time?

Meanwhile on the ITV soap, Gabby meets a new man – Kit, posing as “Chris.” Juggling dates with both Laurel and Gabby, Kit seems at ease with his two-timing ways.

Read more: Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing about ‘thick’ Leyla

But for how long can he continue the charade?

Elsewhere, a confident Priya reveals all, and Marcus makes a fateful phone call.

Find out everything that’s happening in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.



Gabby is ready to give up on online dating until good looking “Chris” pops up. Gabby’s mystery date turns out to be a familiar face; Kit (Credit: ITV)

1. Gabby meets her match

Gabby is ready to give up on her search for a man when “Chris” pops up on the screen.

However, her mystery man turns out to be a fellow villager – Kit.

With Gabby having never met Kit, she is unaware that she has begun dating Laurel’s new beau.

With Kit upstairs in bed, Gabby rushes Laurel out of Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

2. Kit plays a dangerous game

Following a steamy night together, Gabby is flustered when Laurel arrives at Home Farm.

She pushes her out of the door, just before an oblivious Kit emerges.

3. Collapse for Marlon

At his impromptu stag do with Paddy, Marlon feels weak at the knees, and suddenly collapses.

Worried, Paddy suggests he get checked out at the hospital.

Marlon agrees, as long as there’s no ambulance and on the condition that nobody tells Rhona.

While on his stag do, Marlon’s legs buckle and he falls to the ground (Credit: ITV)

4. Bad news for Marlon

At the hospital, Marlon is diagnosed with high blood pressure.

He is distraught when the doctor tells him that he will have to stay in overnight.

Will Marlon make the wedding on time?

Gabby doesn’t know she’s dating Laurel’s man (Credit: ITV)

5. Kit plays both sides in Emmerdale spoilers

Unaware that he is dating them both, Laurel suggests a double-date to Gabby.

Kit coolly escapes the situation by telling Laurel that he had planned to cook a meal for her.

Later, he kisses Gabby again, at Home Farm. As they head upstairs together, Laurel arrives.

Is Kit’s two-timing about to be uncovered?

6. Vanessa reaches out to Suzy

After learning some concerning information, Vanessa reaches out to Suzy.

But what does she have to tell her?

Rhona starts to realilse something is up (Credit: ITV)

7. The morning of the wedding arrives

Marlon is distraught as the doctor tells him his blood pressure is still too high for him to be discharged.

Back in the village, Rhona is oblivious, and looking forward to the wedding.

Following Marlon’s discharge from the hospital, Paddy and Marlon rush to get to the church on time (Credit: ITV)

8. Race to the church

Finally escaping from the hospital, Marlon and Paddy rush to the church.

Just as Rhona is becoming aware that something is amiss, Marlon and Paddy burst in.

Rhona and Marlon exchange vows in front of the emotional villagers.

Emmerdale Priya smiles as she dances at the wedding (Credit: ITV)

9. Priya bares all in Emmerdale spoilers

At Rhona and Marlon’s wedding party, Priya whips off her jacket to reveal her scars.

She dances confidently as the other villagers look on.

10. Marcus makes a plan

While on the phone, Marcus reveals that Ethan is meeting Naomi.

However, he is unaware that Manpreet is within earshot, and has heard all.

What will Manpreet do with this information?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!