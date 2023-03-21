I’m A Celebrity: Zara Tindall tipped to sign up and show her ‘fun and naughty’ side

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike Tindall wowed the nation during his appearance on I’m A Celebrity last year.

The former rugby player made history as the first-ever royal to take part in the reality show and, although he only came fourth, he certainly did the royal family proud.

So could Zara be the next royal to join Ant and Dec down under?

Speaking with Spin Genie, former royal butler Grant Harold revealed his thoughts on the possibility of Zara going into the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Former royal butler Grant Harold claims that Zara Tindall would show her ‘fun and naughty’ side in the jungle (Credit: YouTube)

Will Zara Tindall join the I’m A Celebrity line-up?

Former royal butler Grant Harold believes that Zara Tindall could follow in her husband’s footsteps and appear on I’m A Celebrity.

Mike did “an amazing job” during his stint in the jungle last year.

The former rugby player appeared on the show alongside Matt Hancock, Boy George and many other stars.

But despite winning over a legion of fans during his appearance, he finished in fourth place, while his campmate Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the jungle.

So will Zara ever consider taking part in the reality show?

Grant, who previously worked for King Charles for seven years when he was the Prince of Wales, claims that Zara “could absolutely” appear on I’m A Celebrity.

He said: “Could Zara go in the jungle? Absolutely she could, 100%. Why would she? Why not, great PR for the royal family. ”

The butler then went on to reveal that the Olympian would show off her “fun and naughty” side if she went on the show.

Grant added: “Mike did an amazing job of it and everyone loved him and I’m sure they got a lot of respect, so if his wife turned up I’m sure they’ll love it, absolutely love it. She’s down to earth, she’s fun, she’s naughty.”

Zara could follow in her husband’s footsteps and appear on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Cover Images)

Zara’s I’m A Celebrity stint would be ‘good PR’ for the palace

Grant also argued that the palace would approve of Zara appearing in the jungle as it would be “good PR” for the royal family.

Could Zara go in the jungle? Absolutely she could, 100%. Why would she? Why not, great PR for the royal family.

He continued: “You see her in the local towns with her kids doing the shopping, she doesn’t have bodyguards or anything she really is just like us so why not go into it?

“It’s really possible that we’ll see her go into the jungle and I think it will be positive if she does, I think people will like it. Even the palace might quite like it because it will be really good PR.”

Read more: Mike Tindall makes touching admission about gesture from strangers over his and Zara’s heartbreak

Do you think Zara Tindall will enter the jungle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.