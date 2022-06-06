Zara Tindall’s daughters Mia and Lena caught in sibling row during Jubilee Pageant

Zara Tindall’s children, Mia and Lena, were caught having a sibling row during the Jubilee Pageant yesterday (Sunday, June 5).

Lena, three, was seen hitting Mia, eight, during the parade, before being told off by dad Mike Tindall.

Mia and Lena were in attendance at the parade (Credit: BBC)

Zara Tindall’s children scrap

Prince Louis wasn’t the only royal child to misbehave during yesterday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant parade.

Zara and Mike’s children, Mia and Lena, weren’t exactly on their best behaviour either.

During the parade, the sisters were caught having a mini scrap, which dad Mike quickly bought to an end.

Read more: Mike Tindall grilled on daughters’ ‘roles’ in Queen’s Jubilee: ‘I’m not entirely sure it’s true’

Lena who was sitting on her father’s lap was seen hitting Mia, who was clapping her hands as the parade passed.

Mia was then seen hitting her little sister’s back, before pulling her arm.

Mike then told her off, bringing an end to that behaviour.

Mia played a role in the Jubilee (Credit: CoverImages.com)

The girls’ role in Jubilee celebrations

A few weeks back, even Mia and Lena’s father, Mike, was unsure what his daughter’s roles would be in the Jubilee.

During an appearance on GMB last month, Mike rubbished claims that Mia and Lena would have “significant” roles at the Jubilee celebrations.

Mike was informed that Mia and Lena were rumoured to be arriving at the celebrations with the Queen’s other great-grandchildren.

“I think someone took a picture of something we were doing privately and they put two and two together and got seven,” Mike replied.

In the end, Mia and Lena did take part in some of the Jubilee celebrations.

They were present for Trooping the Colour on Thursday (June 2) and were among those watching the parade yesterday.

Mia also attended the Thanksgiving Service on Friday (June 3).

Prince Louis put on a hilarious display (Credit: BBC)

Prince Louis misbehaves

Mia and Lena weren’t the only royal children who grabbed viewers’ attentions during the parade yesterday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s youngest, Prince Louis, also put on a hilarious display during the Jubilee Pageant.

However, not all viewers were impressed with the toddler’s behaviour.

Read more: Gogglebox: How is Ellie Warner’s boyfriend? What’s the latest on Nat’s condition?

At one point during the show, Louis threw a tantrum. Despite Kate’s best efforts, the four-year-old just pulled angry faces at his mother.

Some viewers weren’t happy. “Kate is raising a rude child!! Discipline!!” one viewer said.

“Louis is four, but there does need to be discipline. Kate was struggling badly,” another wrote.

However, others were quick to defend Louis.

“Aww, poor Louis was over it. Just a toddler, he had sat for a long time and was ready to go home. Poor Kate, having to discipline him with millions watching. She’s fantastic, not many mums could have coped as well,” one said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.