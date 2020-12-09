The Queen has revealed she is “delighted” for Zara Tindall and her husband Mike as they prepare to welcome their third baby together.

The 94-year-old monarch broke her silence on her granddaughter’s pregnancy news earlier today.

It comes after former rugby star Mike announced he is set to become a dad for the third time, with the couple already sharing daughters Mia, six, and Lena, two.

The Queen revealed she is ‘delighted’ for Zara Tindall as she prepares to welcome her third baby (Credit: SplashNews)

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted.”

The couple are yet to be publicly congratulated by other members of the royal family.

When is Zara Tindall expecting her third baby?

While the Queen’s granddaughter is yet to confirm when she is due, doting dad Mike announced the exciting news with fans today.

Speaking on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby today, Mike said: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.”

Zara and husband Mike are expecting a third baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued: “I’d like a boy this time, I’ve got two girls, I would like a boy. I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!

“We’re not sure what to do, Covi or Covina – I don’t know where to go with names.”

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted

Zara, 39, has previously spoken out about suffering two miscarriages.

In 2018, the royal revealed she had a second miscarriage following a very public one in December 2016.

Prince Philip and the Queen are aware of Zara’s pregnancy (Credit: SplashNews)

She told the Sunday Times: “You need to go through a period where you don’t talk about it because it’s too raw. But, as with everything, time’s a great healer.”

Zara added: “For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone, everyone knew. I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along. I then had another miscarriage really early on.”

The couple previously tied the knot in July 2011.

Zara won’t be the only member of the royal family welcoming a new addition next year – with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also expecting their first child.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.