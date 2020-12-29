Zara Tindall has been spotted with husband Mike for the first time since announcing they’re set to welcome a third child.

The royal couple posed together for a sweet shot on Instagram, as they sported matching face masks.

It comes weeks after Mike, 42, revealed his wife is expecting another baby, with the pair already sharing daughters Mia, six, and Lena, two.

Zara and Mike Tindall spotted for the first time

In the shot, the happy couple could be seen wearing charity face masks.

Zara’s mask was red, while Mike opted for a blue tartan print.

Alongside the shot, the former rugby star penned: “Not the best way to start 2021 going into competition with my better half especially a pregnant one but sometimes it has to be done for great causes.

“Please get involved with @myname5doddie @doddiegump but make sure you chose the right team! #scottishexiles great way to get in shape through January whilst helping a fantastic cause!!!”

Zara and Mike Tindall have been spotted for the first time since announcing their baby joy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans rushed to show their support, with one saying: “Signed up after hearing you talk about this on the podcast. Ready to go!”

A second added: “Signed up last week after you were talking about it on the podcast. Already tracked a couple of runs and waiting for my snood #scottishexiles.”

A third wrote: “@mike_tindall12 and Zara!! Wishing you and those gorgeous girls Mia, Lena and bump a Happy New Year. I can’t wait to see you all again very soon.”

Another stated: “Team Zara!”

Zara is currently pregnant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Zara expecting her third child?

While the Queen’s granddaughter is yet to confirm her due date, doting dad Mike announced the happy news with fans earlier this month.

Speaking on his rugby podcast, Mike said: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.”

He continued: “I’d like a boy this time, I’ve got two girls, I would like a boy. I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!

“We’re not sure what to do, Covi or Covina – I don’t know where to go with names.”

Mike and Zara share two daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen and Prince Philip were “delighted” with the news.

Zara, 39, has previously spoken out about suffering two miscarriages.

In 2018, the royal revealed she had a second miscarriage following a very public one in December 2016.

Royal couple Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are also expecting their first child next year.

The former rugby star announced the news on his podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike reaches out to Brian McFadden

Earlier this month, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden revealed how Mike supported him after his fiancée Danielle Parkinson suffered two devastating miscarriages.

Appearing on Loose Women, Brian said: “There’s this girl in Dubai called Simone and she’s this dietary magician when it comes to helping people to get pregnant. Whether it’s through IVF or naturally.

“So Mike told me all about her and we got in touch with Simone and she basically changed our complete diet. Mike and Zara did it, and he swore by it.”

Brian and Danielle are now expecting their first child together.

