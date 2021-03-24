Zara Tindall has welcomed her third baby with her husband Mike.

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, 39, gave birth to a little boy on March 21, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

Zara and Mike – who also have two daughters – have called their son Lucas Philip Tindall which appears to be a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple have welcomed their third baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara and Mike Tindall welcome third baby

Mike confirmed the news on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

He said: “Crazy weekend really wasn’t it?”

After talking about Saturday’s rugby matches, Mike added: “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.”

What else did Mike say?

Mike revealed his son was born on the bathroom floor because the couple couldn’t make it to the hospital.

He said: “Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor.”

The former rugby player added: “So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”

Mike added that Lucas was born at 6pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the couple said: “Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall.”

Zara and Mike welcomed their son on Sunday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucas is the Queen and Prince Philip’s 10th great-grandchild.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news…

“…and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow.”

It comes after Mike confirmed Zara’s third pregnancy on his podcast.

He said in December: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.”

Zara and Mike announced their pregnancy in December (Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com)

Mike added: “I’d like a boy this time, I’ve got two girls, I would like a boy. I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!

“We’re not sure what to do, Covi or Covina – I don’t know where to go with names.”

Mike and Zara already have daughters Mia, seven, and Lena, two.

