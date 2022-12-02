Zara and Mike Tindall share their Christmas plans amid claims they’ll remain in Australia

Zara and Mike Tindall have revealed their plans for Christmas 2022.

Mike recently finished fourth on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, with fans gripped as he was reunited with Zara after three weeks apart.

The couple are currently still in Australia, enjoying a prolonged break.

So when are they flying home, and will they spend Christmas with the rest of the royal family?

They’ve now cleared up the rumours.

Zara and Mike share three children together (Credit: Cover Images)

Zara and Mike Tindall share Christmas plans

Speaking to Sunrise, Zara revealed what their plans were for Christmas.

She said: “We’re going home [for Christmas].”

The royal – who is King Charles‘ niece – then revealed that they’ll be heading back Down Under come Janaury.

She said: “Then we’re back for Magic Millions in January.”

Magic Millions is a horse race that takes place in Australia in the New Year.

It had previously been feared the couple would remain in Oz for Christmas.

We’re going home [for Christmas] and then we’re back for Magic Millions in January.

This year will be the first Christmas for Zara without her grandmother, the Queen, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

The royal family usually spend their Christmases and New Year celebrations at Sandringham House, with King Charles carrying on this tradition.

As a result, it’s expected Zara, Mike and their three children – Mia, Lena and Lucas – will all be in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12)

Zara’s sweet letter to Mike

During I’m A Celebrity, viewers watched as Mike received a sweet letter from Zara.

The letter read: “Hi my love, We are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you’re sharing them with your campmates.

“The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words.”

The moment was certainly emotional, with Mike even wiping away his watery eyes.

Mike and Zara have been married since 2011.

Sharing a snap with Zara after his I’m A Celeb exit, the father of three wrote: “Reunited!!!

“Back to normality and time to eat!!! Thanks for all the kind messages! It was a blast! #imaceleb #familytime.”

Mike finished fourth on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Fan reactions

Many fans couldn’t help but gush about how amazing Mike was in the jungle.

One person wrote: “Definitely the best person in the camp. Should have been made King of the Jungle because he was by far the nicest person in there.”

“Nice to see you reunited. She came to collect her king. You were brilliant Mike,” another added.

Jill Scott was crowned the winner of the jungle this year, accepting her Queen of the Jungle crown from Mike. Owen Warner then finished at second place, followed by Matt Hancock.

Read More: I’m A Celebrity 2022: Chris Moyles called out over behaviour towards Zara and Mike

So what did you think about the Coming Out show? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand share your thoughts.