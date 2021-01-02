The young Prince Philip had ‘great disappointment’ in his heart as he tied the knot with the Queen, a new documentary reveals.

In new Channel 5 programme, royal fans will get to see a side to the Duke that they might not have seen before.

The wedding between Philip and the Queen took place at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947.

It was a grand occasion, with the entire country celebrating the momentous day.

Prince Philip and the Queen married in 1947 (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Why was the young Prince Philip disappointed on his wedding day?

However, while it was a happy day for the Prince, behind the scenes he was deeply upset about the guest list.

While his mother was by his side, Prince Philip’s sisters were nowhere to be seen.

“His father died during the war, and his sisters weren’t invited,” an expert explains in the documentary.

“It was deemed that his sisters, who had married Germans, should not come due to it being so soon after the war.”

It also reveals that it was a “bitter pill” for him to swallow.

Prince Philip wearing a Greek costume as a young boy (Credit: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo / Channel 5)

Philip’s upbringing hadn’t been the easiest.

“He had been essentially homeless,” the documentary explains. “Had not had a family life since he was eight-years-old. So Elizabeth meant the world to him and he was very open about it.”

Prince Philip wanted his sisters at his wedding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What’s happened between the Prince and his grandson?

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was always believed to have gotten on well famously with Prince Harry.

Yet after their decision to walk away from the Royal Family, Prince Philip reportedly walked away from his grandson.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed last year that the relationship between the two has “suffered” as a result.

Ingrid said: “Philip welcomed Meghan at the beginning, he knows what it’s like to be an outsider, and so he’s always very supportive of people marrying into the family.

“He quite liked Meghan at first, but their actions have left a bad taste and as a consequence the relationship with Harry has suffered.”

Ingrid went on to explain that Philip was so angered by Meghan and Harry that he couldn’t be around them.

“Of course, it irritates him hugely,” she added. “And when they had the Sandringham Summit, Prince Philip was seen leaving the house very swiftly before they all arrived. He simply doesn’t want to get involved anymore.”

