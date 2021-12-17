Prince Andrew was reportedly caught up in a royal security breach today as a woman reportedly hit his car window.

According to repors, the unnamed woman sprinted up to the Duke of York’s Range Rover and banged on the window as he drove into the Queen‘s Windsor estate.

What happened to Prince Andrew today?

An unnamed woman banged on the windows of Prince Andrew’s car this morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was arriving at the Queen’s Windsor estate this morning when the incident happened.

The 61-year-old prince was believed to be at the grounds for an early morning horse ride.

Read more: Kate Middleton beams in first look at Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

As the Duke of York drove into the Windsor estates, an unnamed woman rushed towards his Range Rover.

The woman then proceeded to bang on the driver’s window of the car as Prince Andrew drove past. In pictures obtained by The Sun, the Duke of York can be seen looking nervous as the woman harrassed him on his commute into the grounds.

What happened to the woman after Prince Andrew left?

The woman was arrested after harassing Prince Andrew as he drove to Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Once Prince Andrew was out of sight, the woman was seen standing at the side of the road. She was wearing a long black coat and was carrying an umbrella and a handbag.

The woman was later seen speaking to a man with a hand-held radio. It is believed that the man she was speaking to was a royal protection officer.

Later on, the woman was arrested and taken into police custody. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said that police had been called Albert Road, Windsor at 10am this morning.

“A 50-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to caused harassment/alarm/distress. She remains in custody,” they said.

What else has happened to the Royal Family recently?

The Queen cancelled her pre-Christmas lunch due to rising Omicron cases (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew’s visit to Windsor comes just one day after the Queen was reportedly forced to cancel her Christmas plans.

Due to rising Omicron cases in the UK, the Queen “regretfully” cancelled her annual pre-Christmas family lunch.

Read more: Prince William lifts lid on Christmas with kids as he and Kate ‘to scrap plans to spend time with Queen’

However, royal sources said that cancelling the lunch was “the best thing to do”. This was because it would put many people’s Christmas plans “at risk” if it went ahead.

It is believed that the Queen was going to be hosting 50 people, including Prince Andrew at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (December 22).

It was also recently reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton cancelled their plans too so that they can spend Christmas with the Queen.