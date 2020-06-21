The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 21st June 2020
Royals

William wraps arm around dad Prince Charles in new photo released to mark his birthday

It was captured in December

By Rebecca Calderwood
Updated:
Tags: Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, Royal Family, The Queen

Prince Charles has released a new photo of himself and Prince William to mark the Duke's birthday and Father's Day.

The 71-year-old future monarch marked the special occasion on Instagram and Twitter today (June 21) as well as Father's Day.

The picture shows Charles resting his head on William's shoulder as his son put his arm around his dad.

Read more: Royal aides 'fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle book will share intimate details on William rift'

Clarence House wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Cambridge today!

"This new picture of The Prince of Wales and his son was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge last December."

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet picture.

One person said: "What a marvellous photo of such a clear bond between father and son!"

Charles shared a photo of himself alongside sons William and Harry on Father's Day (Credit: Splash)

Another wrote: "Best photo I’ve seen of them together. Lovely photo."

A third added: "This picture is just soooo sweet."

A special day for the Royal Family

Meanwhile, a new photo of Prince William and his three children has been released today.

The snap shows William cuddling Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a swing.

Alongside the family photo, it read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow."

Meanwhile, a royal expert claimed William's birthday will be "tinged with sadness" because Diana won't be there to celebrate with him.

Expert Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine: "William misses his mother. It must be emotional for him that she’s not here to share this.

"She’s still a significant part of his life so inevitably, on his birthday, his thoughts will be with her."

Read more: Prince Louis is 'obsessed with Mary Berry and claps when she comes on TV'

The royal is also facing spending Father's Day away from his dad, Prince Charles, because of lockdown.

She added: "I would think it’s very upsetting for William knowing that it pains his father not to see them."

Charles had been isolating at the royal Balmoral estate with his wife Camilla.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Prince Charles Prince Harry Prince William Royal Family The Queen

Trending Articles

 Phillip Schofield celebrates Father's Day with sweet gifts from his daughters
Cheryl tipped to replace Bruno Tonioli as Strictly Come Dancing judge if he's ruled out
Prince William beams with George, Charlotte and Louis in new photo to mark birthday and Father's Day
Piers Morgan's fans gush over his 'handsome' dad as he celebrates Father's Day
Jacqueline Jossa shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Dan Osborne after split rumours
Kate Garraway breaks social media silence to send sweet message to Eamonn Holmes