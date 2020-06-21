William tackled by George, Charlotte and Louis in more playful photos to celebrate his birthday

Kensington Palace has shared more playful photos of Prince William with his three kids.

To mark William's 38th birthday, photos showing him enjoying some playtime with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were released.

William was tackled to the ground by his kids in the new pictures.

The post read: "Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today!"

A photo was released of William smiling alongside his kids earlier today.

Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes

The photo shows William cuddling George, Charlotte and Louis on a swing.

The post read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow."

Fans gushed over the beautiful family photo.

What did they say?

One person commented: "Such a beautiful photo! Well done to the lovely and very talented Catherine!"

Another wrote: "Happy Birthday HRH Prince William. What a lovely family."

A third added: "Prince William looks so happy! Fatherhood suits him."

Charlotte's resemblance to Diana

Fans loved the new photos of Prince William and his kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Others thought Charlotte, five, is the spitting image of William's late mother, Princess Diana.

One said: "Princess Charlotte's smile looks so much like Princess Diana's. What a beautiful photo."

Another wrote: "Charlotte resembles Princess Diana in this picture. It's the first time I've seen a resemblance."

Meanwhile, Clarence House shared a photo of William and Charles.

The picture shows Charles resting his head on William's shoulder as his son put his arm around his dad.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Cambridge today! 🎊



📷 This new picture of The Prince of Wales and his son was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge last December. pic.twitter.com/Bjhz4bAp8v — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Clarence House wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Cambridge today!"

The photo was taken last December by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

