Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has been warned over changes he may bring to the monarchy.

The royal family is currently in a transition period following the death of the Queen.

King Charles III has taken over, and, as a result, Prince William is now next in line for the throne.

Changes are bound to occur with a new king in charge, and now a royal butler has warned William that he will need to be more aware in the coming weeks and months.

William, Prince of Wales given warning over monarchy

“Prince William is changing things a lot,” former Royal butler Grant Harrold told Slingo.

“The Queen would never go up and hug someone, but for William and Kate, this is now normal. The younger royals have shown that they can’t be aloof. If they are aloof, it will not work.

“Diana wanted to be a Queen of people’s hearts, William will be a King for the people.

“He’s approachable, he’s friendly, he’s compassionate… he’ll put himself in anyone’s shoes.

“He’s not a king because that’s his job. He’ll be doing it for the people, to try and help them and make the country, if not the world, a better place.

Prince William ‘needs to be careful’, says former butler

However, the former butler warned that William needs to be aware of issues currently facing Brits.

With the cost of living crisis in full effect, the monarchy has faced criticism from many up and down the country angry at the wealth disparity.

“It’s not going to be easy,” he continued. “They have to be careful with that, however, with the cost of living etc.

“We’re all being told to tighten budgets and if royals are off on helicopters, it’ll be interesting to see how they’re going to do their jobs but still be aware of how it appears to the public,” he added.

‘Great comfort’ at a time of grief

Meanwhile, Prince William spoke of his late grandmother in a video released earlier this week.

In the clip, to promote the environmental competition he founded, the Earthshot Prize, William shared why he had cancelled his appearance.

The Prince said: “During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.

“Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart. And I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event.”

Following the national period of mourning, which ended after the funeral, the Royal Family is continuing mourning for the Queen until Monday.

