Prince of Wales makes crushing admission about death of the Queen and finding ‘comfort’ in outpouring of grief

William, Prince of Wales has revealed he is ‘caught out’ by moments of sadness as he continues to grieve for the Queen.

The new Prince of Wales returned to royal engagements today (Thursday September 22) despite officially still being in mourning.

But he and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, met volunteers and staff in Windsor to thank them for their work.

William paid tribute to those who worked hard to ensure the Queen’s funeral operated smoothly.

But he also admitted his family’s bereavement can catch him unawares from time to time.

William, Prince of Wales opens up on his grief for the Queen

William, who retains his Duke of Cambridge title and is now also Duke of Cornwall as well as Prince of Wales, was at Windsor Guildhall for his first in-person engagement since Monday’s state funeral.

His duties began again yesterday (Wednesday September 21). But his planned attendance at the Earthshot Prize summit in New York was cancelled following the Queen’s passing. Instead he sent a pre-recorded message.

But today he and Kate thanked those involved in the logistics for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel.

These included St John’s Ambulance volunteers, transport staff, council workers, stewards and other infrastructure organisers.

They carried out tasks like erecting barriers and guiding the crowds through announcements and marshalling.

William reportedly said at one point: “It’s been a busy few days but you guys have been doing long hours as well, so thank you so much.”

Additionally, William also reportedly expressed it was ‘comforting that so many people care’.

‘It makes it a lot better’

William and Kate weren’t the only royal family members back at work. Princess Anne also attended Portsmouth Naval Base, shaking hands with Royal Navy personnel who participated in the procession.

However, it was William who gave some indication of how he is holding up.

He reportedly said at one point about his concerns for the impact of his grandmother’s Committal Service on Windsor: “We did not see the whole town come to a standstill. That’s what we were worried about, that it would disrupt everyone’s lives.”

There are certain moments that catch you out.

Additionally, he later replied when asked about the last few days: “If you flip it on its head, it is always very comforting that so many people care. It makes it a lot better.

“There are certain moments that catch you out. You are prepared for all but certain moments catch you out.”

