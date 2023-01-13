William, Prince of Wales had a “lovely” response to some advice from a fan yesterday (Thursday, January 12) it has been revealed.

Prince William‘s response came during his first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry’s book, Spare.

William and Kate were in Merseyside yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

William, Prince of Wales makes first public appearance since Spare

Yesterday saw Prince William and Kate Middleton make their first public appearance since the release of Harry’s book.

Harry has taken aim at the royal couple in the book, but especially William.

The Duke of Sussex has detailed an incident where William reportedly physically attacked him during an argument.

He also wrote about how William reportedly believed that therapy was “brainwashing” his younger brother.

However, despite the family feud bubbling away in the background, the Waleses were all smiles and looked relaxed as they made their first public appearance yesterday since the launch of Spare.

William had a great response to a royal fan’s advice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William’s ‘lovely’ response to royal fan’s advice

Yesterday, William and Kate were in Merseyside for the opening of the new Royal Liverpool University hospital.

They greeted hospital staff whilst there, and also spoke to some members of the public too.

One member of the public had some words of support for William yesterday.

Keep going Will, Scousers love you.

According to the Liverpool Echo, 81-year-old Sylvia told the future king: “Keep going Will, Scousers love you.”

William then had a lovely response, simply replying: “I will do.”

Kate appeared to make a dig at Harry yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Middleton takes aim at Prince Harry?

Elsewhere during their visit to Merseyside, Kate appeared to take aim at her brother-in-law with a remark about therapy.

Prince Harry has been very open about going to therapy in his new book.

Kate and William also attended a mental health charity during their visit to Merseyside. It was here that Kate seemingly made a dig at Harry.

Speaking to some of the teens benefiting from the charity’s work, Kate asked: “Has producing music and taking part in those workshops helped? Has it helped with your personal lives?”

One teen replied, saying that using music as a tool helps him express his feelings through something he enjoys.

“Talking therapies don’t work for some people, they’re not for everybody,” Kate then replied. Was she making a dig at Harry?

Later, as the royal couple left, reporters asked them about Harry’s book. However, their questions were met with silence.

