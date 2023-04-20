Prince William makes Lorraine appearance as he issues important plea to viewers

William, Prince of Wales, made an appearance on Lorraine today in a video message as he joined an important campaign.

William, 40, is supporting the show’s No Butts campaign this year as he urged viewers to take note of the signs and symptoms of the disease today.

The royal previously supported the campaign alongside the late Dame Deborah James, who died last year from the disease.

The Prince of Wales sent a video message into Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

William, Prince of Wales, on Lorraine

The campaign raises awareness of bowel cancer and its symptoms. Radio 1 star Adele Roberts is supporting the campaign too as she’s recovering from the disease.

Please take a second to listen and learn about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, it could save your life.

William appeared in a video message which was shown on Thursday’s Lorraine (April 20). In it, he said: “Hi Lorraine, I just want to say a big thank you to you and your team for all you’re doing to raise awareness around bowel cancer through your No Butts campaign.

“As you know I got to meet Dame Deborah, so I know how important this was to her. 46,000 people each year get diagnosed with bowel cancer and yet many of us don’t know the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, particularly in us men.”

Deborah died last year from bowel cancer (Credit: ITV)

William added: “So if you’re watching this, please take a second to listen and learn about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, it could save your life.”

Last year, the Prince of Wales honoured Deborah with a damehood thanks to her incredible charity efforts. Before her death, Deborah had raised millions for Cancer Research UK through her Bowelbabe Fund.

Dame Deborah tragically died in June 2022 at the age of 40. In May 2022, William visited Deborah at her parents’ home to give her the honour.

👋 @lorraine. Dame Deborah James would be so proud of what you and the team are doing to raise awareness of bowel cancer. Keep up the great work #NoButts@bowelbabe @BowelbabeF pic.twitter.com/202jBIPnad — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 20, 2023

Deborah James on damehood

Speaking about the moment at the time on Instagram, Deborah said: “Prince William actually came to our family house today!! I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my damehood.”

Before her death, Deborah helped raise millions for Cancer Research UK through her fund as well as a clothing line with In The Style and having her own rose.

Prince William honoured Deborah with a damehood before her death (Credit: ITV)

Read more: William and Kate to have a well-deserved ‘break from the dramas’ after the coronation

The Prince of Wales previously spoke about his visit to see Deborah. During a visit to London’s Royal Marsden hospital, William said: “It’s so difficult to talk about. But they were very open. I was asked lots of questions. It got me quite moved that they wanted to hear those answers, it was so open.

“Thank you so much for looking after her so well. She is a brave and inspirational woman.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV1 & ITVX

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.