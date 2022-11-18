Prince William’s sweet Prince George confession about Queen’s Jubilee revealed

William, Prince of Wales made a sweet confession about his son Prince George, a singer has revealed.

The 40-year-old shares sons Prince George, nine, and Prince Louis, four, and daughter Princess Charlotte, seven, with Princess Kate.

During an interview with Jonathan Ross, singer Craig David spoke about performing at the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee back in June.

Craig mentioned that Prince William told him Prince George went crazy over the singer’s outfit.

He said: “Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, ‘My son George was going crazy for the blue sequinned outfit that you were wearing.’

“My mum was there, I said, ‘Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit.'”

Craig David spoke about performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Splash News)

William, Prince of Wales’ confession about George

He added: “That moment for me, as a son (introducing my mother to William), was probably the most incredible moment for me.”

Craig also spoke about how “down to earth” William was.

He said: “It’s almost like seeing him and seeing Harry and seeing the next generation coming through, I feel it’s giving a different tone to the royal family.”

Speaking about King Charles, Craig added said: “Whenever I met him, it’s not the pretence of what could come with being a royal. He’s very down-to-earth and he is very much an advocate for, ‘How can we help the young children?'”

Craig’s interview on The Jonathan Ross show will air on Saturday 19 November on ITV.

Prince William and Princess Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales after the Queen’s death (Credit: Splash News)

The royals’ new titles

The Queen died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral in Scotland.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Following her death, her eldest son Charles became King and his wife Camilla became the Queen Consort.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate also received new titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In a statement, King Charles said at the Queen’s death: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.”

The King’s coronation is taking place on Saturday, May 6 next year. A bank holiday will then take place on Monday May 8 2023.

Buckingham Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023.

“The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”

