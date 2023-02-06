William, Prince of Wales once made a confession about his son Prince George at school.

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that George became “annoyed” and “confused” at the state of the planet after learning about the environment.

Prince George was once reportedly “confused and annoyed” by the state of the planet following a school activity, his father has claimed.

The young prince took part in a school activity a couple of years back that saw himself and his classmates pick up litter.

The activity was intended to emphasise the importance of being environmentally friendly.

Prince William spoke about George’s reaction to the activity in a BBC podcast back in 2021.

“So George at school recently has been doing litter picking,” he said.

“I didn’t realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again,” he said.

William, Prince of Wales talks George’s annoyance

William then continued, saying: “And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. ”

“He couldn’t understand, he’s like, ‘well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’” he continued.

William also expressed concern at the time that George will still have to be talking about climate change when he’s older.

“But it shouldn’t be that there’s a third-generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more,” he said.

“And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, you know in like 30 years’ time, whatever, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late,” he added.

William wants to ‘punch Harry’s lights out’

In other William-related news, the Prince of Wales reportedly wants to “punch Harry’s lights out” after the release of Spare.

Harry’s new book hasn’t painted his brother in the best of lights, and William is reportedly not happy about it.

In an episode of his show, Uncensored, last week, Piers Morgan claimed that William wants to punch his younger brother.

“William wants to punch Harry’s lights out, I was told the other day,” he said.

“Literally wants to punch his lights out,” he continued.

He then speculated over whether William would consider punching his brother during the actual coronation itself!

