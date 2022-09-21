Prince William details the ’saddest of circumstances’ as he cancels high-profile event in America

William, Prince of Wales has cancelled a high-profile event in America due to the “saddest of circumstances”.

The Prince of Wales had planned to make an appearance at The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York on Wednesday.

However, he has since pulled out due to his grandmother’s passing.

In a pre-recorded video, the royal shared a touching message with attendees of the summit.

Prince William has cancelled an event in America so he can mourn (Credit: Cover Images)

William, Prince of Wales cancels Summit appearance

He said: “Although it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to be able to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

“During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to The Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.”

William then went on to reveal that the environment was something that Her Majesty cared deeply about and had a passion for protecting.

“Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart,” he said. “I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you are all giving our Earthshot Finalists – the next generation of environmental pioneers.”

William will be flying out to Boston in December to take part in the Earthshot Prize finals.

In anticipation, he added: “We look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

As part of the Earthshot Prize, five £1 million awards will be handed over annually year for the next decade. Competitors are tasked with coming up with ground-breaking solutions to help try and fix the world’s greatest environmental problems.

The Queen died on September 8 and her funeral took place on Monday (Credit: BBC)

Funeral arrangements leave viewers baffed

Meanwhile, the Queen’s funeral arrangements caused some confusion among royal fans on Monday.

At the service in Westminster Abbey, William and Harry didn’t sit next to each other.

William and his family sat in the front row, a few seats along from his father, King Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, meanwhile, sat in the row behind King Charles.

As a result, numerous viewers took to social media. Many questioned what the reason behind the seating arrangements could be, with some assuming the worst.

“I don’t understand why Harry and Meghan are sitting behind Charles and his siblings while William is on the other side,” one royal fan tweeted.

A second then added: “I expected Kate to be seated [at the] back line with Meghan. William and Harry should be in the front row beside their father.”

Despite the confusion from viewers, it seems there was actually a perfectly reasonable explanation.

The Queen’s children were sat in the front row, as was Prince William as he is the heir to the throne.

However, the rest of the Queen’s grandchildren sat in the row behind King Charles and Prince William.

