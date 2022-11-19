William, Prince of Wales has broken his silence on Mike Tindall‘s stint on I’m A Celebrity.

Prince William, whose cousin Zara Tindall is married to Mike, was asked about his relative’s stint Down Under.

However, he didn’t give a definite answer when asked whether he wants Mike or Lioness Jill Scott to win the show.

Mike Tindall is the first member of the royal family to enter the I’m A Celeb jungle (Credit: ITV)

William, Prince of Wales on Mike Tindall’s jungle stint

William recently visited the RAF Coningsby new boxing club, where he was asked about the reality show.

Corporal Rachael Howes, who plays in the Coningsby’s women’s team, revealed to PA that she asked William who he’d like to see win the jungle.

She said: “I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall.”

William reportedly smiled and replied: “That’s a tricky one.”

Prince William refused to answer who he’d like to win I’m A Celeb (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike has won over viewers of I’m A Celebrity since arriving in the jungle.

Earlier this week, he left fans in hysterics with a confession about his mother-in-law Princess Anne.

I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall.

Speaking to his campmates Seann Walsh and Babatúndé Aléshé, Mike told a story about a time he accidentally flashed his underwear to Anne during Zara’s 30th birthday celebrations.

He said: “I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl**-drop in front of my mother-in-law.

Mike Tindall recently told a funny story about Princess Anne, leaving his campmates in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

Mike’s story about Princess Anne

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts.’

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

However, one royal commentator hit out at Mike’s comments and branded them “unnecessary”.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Angela Levin said: “I don’t know how his mother-in-law will respond to this but I think she’ll be icily cold about what he’s doing. It’s completely unnecessary.

“He can talk about himself but when he starts to bring in his wife and mother-in-law it starts going over the line.”

Thanks to his funny stories and him helping his campmates in camp, Mike has become one favourite to win the series.

One viewer has wrote on Twitter: “I really want Mike to win! Jill second!”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Another said: “Mike Tindall for the win.”

A third added: “Mike or Owen [Warner] to win, for me!”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9:10pm.

Would you like to see Mike win? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.