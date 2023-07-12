How and why William and Kate are going easier on Louis than George and Charlotte

The real reason William and Kate are going “easier” on Prince Louis than George and Charlotte has been revealed.

This is despite the royal youngster being “quite a handful”, as an insider describes him.

Reason William and Kate are going easier on Louis revealed

Prince William and Kate go “easier” on Prince Louis, five, than their other two children.

“According to insiders close to the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to play favorites when it comes to parenting the five-year-old and his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte,” a source told OK!.

The insider then revealed why the Waleses go easier on Louis.

“William and Kate are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family. They don’t want to break his little spirit,” they then said.

Prince Louis has gone on to become a firm royal favourite following his antics at the Jubilee last summer and the coronation. He hit headlines again in June thanks to his behaviour up on the balcony during Trooping of the Colour.

William and Kate don’t want to break Louis’ spirit

The source then continued. “Louis is quite a handful. William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster,” they said.

The insider then went on to say that Louis‘ public hijinks make the Waleses more down to earth and seem more like us. Louis’ behaviour in public makes them more “relatable”, the source claims.

The source then went on to reveal that George and Charlotte “admonish” Louis when his behaviour gets a bit too much. They then said that William and Kate know the day will come when Louis’ behaviour isn’t “cute” anymore. They hope he grows out of it.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Prince of Wales issued warning over behaviour towards Kate

In other royal news, the Prince of Wales has been issued a warning over his behaviour towards Princess Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales went viral recently due to a clip showing William telling his wife to “chop chop” during a royal engagement in Saudi Arabia. Podcast Royal hosts Rachel Burchfield and Jessica Robinson recently discussed the incident. Though they don’t think William was being disrespectful, they claim they could see Kate’s tension.

“Husbands, do not do this! William told Kate to ‘chop chop’ as she spoke to the bride. First of all William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude, and then Kate gets up there and she’s talking to her for like no time at all and then he’s like chop, chop – no!” Rachel said.

“I know he wasn’t doing it to be disrespectful. But you can kind of sense Kate’s tension as they were walking off, or I could,” she then said.

