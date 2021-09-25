Prince William and wife Kate will not any more children, a royal expert has claimed.

The couple already have three children and plenty of royal family fans have speculated about whether they will expand their brood.

However, royal documentarian Nick Bullen reckons the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will stop at three.

“I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family,” he told Us Weekly.

“I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents, and have that sort of family of five. She’s [now] matched it. And I think my view is [that] they’ll probably stop here.”

Nick predicted that William and Kate will be busy with their charity work.

“They are really focused, over the next 12 months, on their work. Both of them turn 40 next year. They are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives and foundation.”

The couple welcomed their first child, George, in 2013.

Charlotte arrived in 2015 and in 2018 they had Louis.

Kate did not have an easy time of it as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes extreme sickness throughout the pregnancy.

She had to go to hospital on several occasions.

Because of her sickness, being in labour actually spelt an end to a rather difficult nine months.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast last year, she said: “I actually really quite liked labour… because actually it was an event that I knew there was going to be an ending to!”

Kate also shared that she turned to hypnobirthing during her three pregnancies in an effort to help with her sickness.

She said her husband found it difficult to watch her suffer.

“Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge,” she said.

“Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you – and I think that’s the thing – being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family.

“You know, William didn’t feel he could do much to help and it’s hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it.”

